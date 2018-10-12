news

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been named the Premier League Player of the Month award winner for his outstanding performances in September.

The Belgium attacker beat Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, Leicester City's James Maddison, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and Everton Forward Gylfi Siggurdson to emerge winner.

Hazard scored a total of five goals in September which includes a hat-trick against Cardiff City and also a goal against Liverpool which preserved their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

He replaces Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura who won the ward for the month of August and is expected to be in action when Chelsea travel to face Manchester United in their next Premier League game scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

Nuno Espirito wins Manager of the Month award

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito has emerged the winner of the Manager of the Month award for September.

He replaces Watford boss Javi Gracia who won the award for the month of August.

Espirito who led Wolves to promotion is in his first season in the top flight beat multiple league winning coaches to the award.

He beat Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and new Arsenal manager Unai Emery who won all his matches in the month.

Espirito thanked his players and backroom staff and his players for helping him achieve the award.

He said, "It reflects the hard work of everybody in the club.

"It represents the effort of everybody working here, everybody at Molineux, our fans, the players, everybody.

"There's no individual prizes in football, everything comes from the team."

Daniel Sturridge wins Goal of the month

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has emerged the winner of the Carling Goal of the Month award for his finish in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, September 29 at his former club ground Stamford Bridge.

Nominees for the award included Willian Borges, Wilfred Zaha, Hojbjerg, Ikay Gundogan and Alexandre Lacazette.

Sturridge replaces Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri who won the award for the month of August.

He returns to action when they take on Huddersfield Town in their next Premier League fixture.