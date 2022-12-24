PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Overweight' Kalvin Phillips will not play or train with Manchester City until he gets in shape

Phillips dropped from City squad

Phillips was the only one of five England World Cup representatives from City to be omitted from the squad for the thrilling 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola initially said Phillips was “not fit” and “did not arrive in the best condition to train” following his return from Qatar.

But the City manager has since revealed that the midfielder reported back “overweight” and will not be considered for selection or permitted to train with the rest of the squad until he addresses his conditioning.

Pep's comments on Kalvin Phillips

“He is s not injured, he arrived (back) overweight,” Guardiola said, speaking after the win over Liverpool.

Phillips made just two substitute appearances for England during the World Cup in Qatar, substitute appearances against Wales and Senegal, a combined 40 minutes.

Prior to the World Cup, he had played just 54 minutes of football for City this season owing to injury problems and now faces a fresh setback in his battle to establish himself after his £45 million summer move from Leeds United.

Guardiola said he did not know why Phillips had returned in an unacceptable condition but the player now seems set to miss the Premier League clash against his former club Leeds on Wednesday.

“I do not know [why he returned overweight],” the City manager added. “He did not arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

Guardiola dismissed any notion that England were responsible. “No, no, no, no. Absolutely [not].

“When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot.”

What next for City and Phillips?

Pep Guardiola has only one recognised holding midfielder in Rodri and Phillips will need to get his conditioning right as soon as possible. With games coming thick and fast, City will need a full complement of players available.

