PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Overweight' Kalvin Phillips will not play or train with Manchester City until he gets in shape

PREMIER LEAGUE

Kalvin Phillips will not play for Man City until he gets himself back in shape after returning from the World Cup “overweight”, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Kalvin Phillips has been dropped from the Man City squad for being overweight
Kalvin Phillips has been dropped from the Man City squad for being overweight

The England midfielder was dropped from the team for the Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool due to his poor conditioning, and now faces an uphill battle to get back into the team.

Phillips was the only one of five England World Cup representatives from City to be omitted from the squad for the thrilling 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola initially said Phillips was &ldquo;not fit&rdquo; and &ldquo;did not arrive in the best condition to train&rdquo; following his return from Qatar.

But the City manager has since revealed that the midfielder reported back &ldquo;overweight&rdquo; and will not be considered for selection or permitted to train with the rest of the squad until he addresses his conditioning.

Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Kalvin Phillips in action for England

“He is s not injured, he arrived (back) overweight,” Guardiola said, speaking after the win over Liverpool.

Phillips made just two substitute appearances for England during the World Cup in Qatar, substitute appearances against Wales and Senegal, a combined 40 minutes.

Prior to the World Cup, he had played just 54 minutes of football for City this season owing to injury problems and now faces a fresh setback in his battle to establish himself after his £45 million summer move from Leeds United.

Pep Guardiola was very critical of Kalvin Phillips' conditioning after he returned from Qatar
Pep Guardiola was very critical of Kalvin Phillips' conditioning after he returned from Qatar

Guardiola said he did not know why Phillips had returned in an unacceptable condition but the player now seems set to miss the Premier League clash against his former club Leeds on Wednesday.

“I do not know [why he returned overweight],” the City manager added. “He did not arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

Guardiola dismissed any notion that England were responsible. &ldquo;No, no, no, no. Absolutely [not].

&ldquo;When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot.&rdquo;

Pep Guardiola has only one recognised holding midfielder in Rodri and Phillips will need to get his conditioning right as soon as possible. With games coming thick and fast, City will need a full complement of players available.

Kalvin Phillips will be left out of the City squad until he gets back in shape
Kalvin Phillips will be left out of the City squad until he gets back in shape

Man City play Leeds next in the Premier League, looking to keep pace with table-toppers, Arsenal.

