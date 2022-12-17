ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Nottingham Forest sees bid turned down for Malian midfielder

Nottingham Forest placed a rejected bid for Malian midfielder Lassana Coulibaly.

Lassana Coulibaly of US Salernitana looks on during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and US Salernitana 1919 at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy on 9 November 2022
Lassana Coulibaly of US Salernitana looks on during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and US Salernitana 1919 at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy on 9 November 2022

Premier League club Nottingham Forest had a bid worth £7 million turned down for Mali and Salernitana midfielder Lassana Coulibaly.

The newly promoted Club are back in the market again after signing 23 players in the summer, with their eyes set on 26-year-old Coulibaly.

Forest saw their £7 million bid turned down, with Italian outlet Le Cronache reporting that the club's sporting director Morgan De Sanctis was not tempted by the bid.

According to The Sun, the Italian club are holding out on a bid worth at least £8.5 million for their star midfielder.

Salernitana's stance is to be expected, given how important Coulibaly has been for them. He has started 14 out of 15 possible games this season, after playing 31 in the last.

Lassana Coulibaly of US Salernitana and Soualiho Meite of US Cremonese compete for the ball during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and Cremonese at Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy on 5 November 2022. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia
Lassana Coulibaly of US Salernitana and Soualiho Meite of US Cremonese compete for the ball during the Serie A match between US Salernitana 1919 and Cremonese at Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy on 5 November 2022. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia AFP

Nottingham Forest are expected to meet the valuation with subsequent bids, given how prolific they were in the summer with their acquisitions.

The move is expected to forge ahead in the coming weeks, with the former Rangers midfielder getting a move back to the UK.

