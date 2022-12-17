PREMIER LEAGUE: Nottingham Forest sees bid turned down for Malian midfielder

The newly promoted Club are back in the market again after signing 23 players in the summer, with their eyes set on 26-year-old Coulibaly.

Nottingham Forest’s rejected bid

Forest saw their £7 million bid turned down, with Italian outlet Le Cronache reporting that the club's sporting director Morgan De Sanctis was not tempted by the bid.

According to The Sun, the Italian club are holding out on a bid worth at least £8.5 million for their star midfielder.

Salernitana's stance is to be expected, given how important Coulibaly has been for them. He has started 14 out of 15 possible games this season, after playing 31 in the last.

AFP

Nottingham Forest are expected to meet the valuation with subsequent bids, given how prolific they were in the summer with their acquisitions.