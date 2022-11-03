Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has something interesting to say ahead of the clash between Chelsea and his former club Arsenal on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Nothing Personal' - Aubameyang ready to GUN down former club Arsenal this weekend
The ex-Gunner can't wait to haunt down his former club when they clash in the London derby this weekend.
Aubamenyang said there will ne nothing personal when he comes uo against his former teammates this Sunday.
The Gunners are visitors at Stamford Bridge where they will face Chelsea in one of the standout fixtures this weekend in Europe.
Ahead of the encounter, the ex-Gunner skipper stated he is ready to face the Premier League leaders but there will be nothing personal against the club.
‘'Arsenal, nothing personal," Aubameyang told BT Sport via the Metro UK. "I’m back, I’m blue, I’m ready," he added in the promotional video for the game.
Aubameyang at Arsenal
The 33-year-old joined Arsenal four years ago from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a then club record fee of 60 million.
Aubamenyang scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners, leading them to FA Cup title under Mikel Arteta as captain.
However, his relationship with the club turned sour and he was stripped of the captain's armband before his contract was terminated in January.
The Gabon international joined LaLiga club Barcelona on a free transfer before he returned to London six months later to join Chelsea last summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.
Auba at Chelsea
Former manager Thomas Tuchel was the one who brought Aubameyang back to the Premier League earlier this year.
After a shaky start at the Bridge, the reunion with Tuchel, his former boss at Dortmund lasted just a week as the German tactician was fired by the club's new owners.
The London derby
Aubameyang and Chelsea will host Arsenal looking to narrow the gap between them and the North London side, who currently sit at the top of the table.
Arsenal will go into this clash on Sunday with a 10 point advantage over their host and will be looking to extend that lead over the Blues, who lost at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.
