Premier League: Nigerian talking points to mull over before gameweek 3

No less than seven red cards were brandished in an event-filled match week and a Nigerian was not left out.

What caught the eye in the first round of games in Serie A?

Victor Osimhen

The centre-forward was tipped to shine in gameweek one but was shown a straight red after 23 minutes against Venezia.

Osimhen had netted eight times in pre-season and his suspension means he’ll miss Napoli’s game against Genoa and possibly their huge gameweek three fixture against Juventus after the international break.

"The expulsion of Osimhen? He has to be careful of his emotional reactions," Spalletti said after the 2-0 win as quoted by Ilnapolista.

"He is a strong attacker and all defenders will help each other. He will always have his hands on the defenders. He must be careful. The referee was corrected when I went to talk to him and he explained what he saw.

Ola Aina

After receiving boos from some in the crowd in Torino’s Coppa Italia clash last week, Aina featured at left wing-back as the Maroons lost 2-1 at the death against Atalanta.

The wide defender was one of the hosts better players at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, setting up a clear-cut chance and almost scoring himself with a fierce effort in the opening half.

Ivan Juric will hope to lean on the ex-Chelsea defender who ought to feature against Fiorentina at the weekend.

Simy & Joel Obi

In a match that produced three red cards, Simy and Obi made Serie A debuts for new boys Salernitana on Saturday.

The forward played for nearly an hour while the central midfielder came on with six minutes of normal time to play.

Having netted 20 times for Crotone last season, Simy will hope to break into Fabrizio Castori’s team sooner rather than later.

Seye Omidiora

