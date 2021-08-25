Premier League: Nigerian talking points to mull over before gameweek 3

Nigerians were involved in the gameweek, too, with some giving reason to be encouraged while others struggled to impose themselves.

Alex Iwobi

The attacking midfielder was a beneficiary of last week’s encouraging showing off the bench and was rewarded with a start.

Rafael Benitez rewarded the ex-Arsenal man who was involved in two goals off the bench in Everton’s comeback 3-1 win over Southampton on the opening weekend and he very nearly got another assist at Leeds United.

Iwobi slipped Dominic Calvert-Lewin through but the Englishman was thwarted.

Despite his decent-to-good showing, however, Toffees icon Michael Ball reckons the attacking midfielder is struggling under the ex-Liverpool boss.

“He’s complained in the past that he’s not playing in his favourite position. What position that is, I’m not too sure,” Ball told Football FanCast.

“Desire and effort, he’s got, he shows it, when he’s playing out of position, he does work hard so you can’t fault him on that, but I just think his ability, especially under Rafa and under Carlo, tactical wise, let him down a little bit.”

Frank Onyeka

The Brentford midfielder got his first taste of an away fixture in the Premier League as the Bees played out a goalless encounter against Crystal Palace.

No teammate outdid Onyeka’s four shot-creating actions, the midfielder had more progressive carries than all but one colleague and he completed two of three dribbles.

Oghenekaro Etebo

While Watford improved slightly after half-time, it doesn’t lessen their underwhelming showing for the majority of their 2-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Etebo struggled to impose himself on proceedings and particularly seemed to avoid getting on the ball to help the Hornets’ build-up phase.

The midfielder completed only two progressive passes all game and his failure to offer a passing option to William Troost-Ekong somewhat contributed to the visitors’ concession of a second at the Amex.

Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see how Iwobi, Onyeka and Etebo get on when they face Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur respectively this weekend.

Seye Omidiora

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

