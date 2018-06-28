Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League newboys Cardiff make double transfer swoop

Football Premier League newboys Cardiff make double transfer swoop

Bobby Reid's scoring exploits for Bristol City in the second tier Championship have earned a shot at the Premier League, signing for newboys Cardiff City on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Striker Bobby Reid earned a shot at the big time on Wednesday his 19 goals for Bristol City in the second tier Championship last term gaining him a move to newly promoted Premier League outfit Cardiff City for a reported £10million ($13million). play

Striker Bobby Reid earned a shot at the big time on Wednesday his 19 goals for Bristol City in the second tier Championship last term gaining him a move to newly promoted Premier League outfit Cardiff City for a reported £10million ($13million).

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bobby Reid's scoring exploits for Bristol City in the second tier Championship have earned a shot at the Premier League, signing for newboys Cardiff City on Thursday.

The 25-year-old striker -- who scored 19 goals last season and provided seven assists as Bristol City looked like gaining promotion themselves before fading -- will cost Cardiff a reported £10 million (11.3 million euros, $13 million) and signed a four year contract.

Reid enjoyed easily his best season in front of goal for City after a couple of fallow years and played a starring role in his club's run to the League Cup semi-finals where they lost to Manchester City.

The striker became Cardiff's second signing of the day as they also captured 28-year-old goalkeeper Alex Smithies from Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Reid said he was raring to prove he belonged at the elite level.

"I'm delighted to be here and to be a Premier League player," he told the Cardiff website.

"I want to show my high energy and work rate, as well as being creative and working for the team. I'm buzzing to get started."

Cardiff's veteran manager Neil Warnock said Reid shared the desire to play in the Premier League that also made another signing, winger Josh Murphy from Norwich, attractive.

"I've been after Bobby for a while now. I like the lad," the 69-year-old told the club website.

"By all accounts he’s great around the dressing room. He can play in a number of positions and his best is yet to come.

"Players like Bobby and Josh Murphy are hungry, and that is what we need now. We're very happy to bring Bobby in."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stagebullet

Football

Kenneth Omeruo’s wife Chioma Nnamani called Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha a ‘mad man’ after he criticised the defender for being at fault of one of the goals Nigeria conceded in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina.
Super Eagles Kenneth Omeruo's wife calls Okocha a 'mad man' for criticising defender
France forward Antoine Griezmann has failed to fire so far at the World Cup
Football France seek solution to Griezmann puzzle at World Cup
Hungry: England's Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot
Football England and Belgium battle for World Cup group top spot
A supporter of the German national football team watching the action on a big screen in Frankfurt reacts with sadness as her team
Football 'Sorry': Germany arrive home after World Cup agony