PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

Wilfred Ndidi, Mohamed Salah and Patson Daka fly the flag for Africa in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City
Liverpool came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 in bizarre fashion thanks to two own goals scored by Wout Faes in the first half.

Leicester took the lead through Kierney Drewsbury-Hall whose goal was assisted by Zambian striker Patson Daka in the fourth minute but two first-half own goals by Belgian defender Wout Faes turned the game in Liverpool's favour.

Wilfred Ndidi started the game for Leicester City as the captain, as did Daniel Amartey and Patson Daka while Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip were the Africans in action for Liverpool.

Leicester took the lead in less than four minutes at Anfield as a long ball from Danny Ward found Harvey Barnes and after quick one-touch football involving Patson Daka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found himself in acres of space in the middle of the park and finished in a composed manner.

Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall gave Leicester City an early lead
Liverpool struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities and they didn’t muster a shot on target until the 35th minute but Leicester defender Faes would give them two lifelines in the form of own goals.

The first own-goal was particularly unlucky, the ball slicing off his foot, over Ward and in via the post, but the second was comical and appeared intentional to the naked eye.

Faes should have comfortably cleared the ball after Darwin Nunez had struck the post but he instead fired into the roof of his own net.

Wout Faes scored two own goals to give Liverpool the win against Leicester City
Wilfred Ndidi captained Leicester City but only lasted 59 minutes after which he was replaced by Youri Tielemans in what was an average performance by the Nigerian's high standards.

Wilfred Ndidi was Leicester City's captain against Liverpool
Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey looked like the world's best defender in comparison to his centre-back partner, he made it to the end of the game without scoring any own goals which was a plus in addition to his decent performance.

Zambian striker Patson Daka started the game and only lasted 15 minutes due to an injury which cut his night short but he still managed to impact the game with an assist.

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench in the 71st minute but was a non-factor for Leicester City in their pursuit of an equaliser.

Kelechi Iheanacho
Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip started for Liverpool and played the full game while Naby Keita came off the bench in the 62nd minute.

