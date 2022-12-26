ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi and Iheanacho benched as Leicester City’s African stars stink up the place against Newcastle

Amartey gave away a penalty, Daka was substituted off while Iheanacho and Ndidi weren’t even good enough to start in Leicester City’s 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Ndidi and Iheanacho benched for Leicester City
Ndidi and Iheanacho benched for Leicester City

Newcastle picked up their superb Premier League form from where they left off before the World Cup break with a comfortable 3-0 win away at Leicester City.

The Foxes started in a bad way, conceding three first-half goals to seal their fate and make the second 45’ a mere formality.

Four African players were in action for Leicester City as Ghanaian, Daniel Amartey and Zambian, Patson Daka started while Nigerians Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi could only come off the bench in a night to forget.

Ghanaian centre-back Daniel Amartey started in his natural position and didn’t take long to impact the game, albeit negatively.

Daniel Amartey gave away a penalty to Newcastle
Daniel Amartey gave away a penalty to Newcastle AFP

Amartey conceded a penalty after just three minutes through a needless foul which was expertly converted by Chris Wood to open the scoring and the floodgates by extension.

The 28-year-old capped his poor performance by losing possession seven times in 94 total minutes.

The only other African starter in the game was Zambian striker Patson Daka who got a big vote of confidence from head coach Brendan Rodgers ahead of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Patson Daka had a poor game against Newcastle
Patson Daka had a poor game against Newcastle AFP

He did not justify the coach’s decision though as he had a poor first half and was yanked off at half-time for Vardy.

Daka had 22 touches and managed just one shot in 45 minutes which was off target with an xG of 0.14, losing possession eight times.

He had a torrid time with duels as well, winning one of four on the ground and one of three aerially while also completing one of his two dribble attempts.

Both Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho started the game on the bench but were sent on in the 71st minute to replace Boubakary Soumare and Harvey Barnes.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both came off the bench for Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both came off the bench for Leicester City AFP

Neither Super Eagle could do anything of note to salvage the situation for the Foxes though but Ndidi still gave a good account of himself.

In just 18 minutes of football, Wilfred Ndidi had 31 touches and completed 27 passes, one of which was a key pass at a lofty 96.4% completion rate.

Irrespective of form, it is impossible to discount a player of Wilfred Ndidi's abilities and service to the Super Eagles
Irrespective of form, it is impossible to discount a player of Wilfred Ndidi's abilities and service to the Super Eagles AFP

The Nigerian international midfielder also completed 3/3 long balls, had one tackle and interception each, reminding the manager why he should be a starter.

Kelechi Iheanacho on the other couldn’t influence the game quite as much as he managed 16 touches and two touches, one of which was blocked and the other off-target.

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho AFP

The 26-year-old striker also lost possession three times and could only complete one of his two attempted dribbles.

