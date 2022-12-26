PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi and Iheanacho benched as Leicester City’s African stars stink up the place against Newcastle

The Foxes started in a bad way, conceding three first-half goals to seal their fate and make the second 45’ a mere formality.

Four African players were in action for Leicester City as Ghanaian, Daniel Amartey and Zambian, Patson Daka started while Nigerians Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi could only come off the bench in a night to forget.

The starters

Ghanaian centre-back Daniel Amartey started in his natural position and didn’t take long to impact the game, albeit negatively.

AFP

Amartey conceded a penalty after just three minutes through a needless foul which was expertly converted by Chris Wood to open the scoring and the floodgates by extension.

The 28-year-old capped his poor performance by losing possession seven times in 94 total minutes.

The only other African starter in the game was Zambian striker Patson Daka who got a big vote of confidence from head coach Brendan Rodgers ahead of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

AFP

He did not justify the coach’s decision though as he had a poor first half and was yanked off at half-time for Vardy.

Daka had 22 touches and managed just one shot in 45 minutes which was off target with an xG of 0.14, losing possession eight times.

He had a torrid time with duels as well, winning one of four on the ground and one of three aerially while also completing one of his two dribble attempts.

The Nigerian substitutes

Both Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho started the game on the bench but were sent on in the 71st minute to replace Boubakary Soumare and Harvey Barnes.

AFP

Neither Super Eagle could do anything of note to salvage the situation for the Foxes though but Ndidi still gave a good account of himself.

In just 18 minutes of football, Wilfred Ndidi had 31 touches and completed 27 passes, one of which was a key pass at a lofty 96.4% completion rate.

AFP

The Nigerian international midfielder also completed 3/3 long balls, had one tackle and interception each, reminding the manager why he should be a starter.

Kelechi Iheanacho on the other couldn’t influence the game quite as much as he managed 16 touches and two touches, one of which was blocked and the other off-target.

AFP