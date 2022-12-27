PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah equals Liverpool legends with performance against Aston Villa

The Egyptian forward has been Liverpool’s talisman since he joined the club in 2017 so it was not exactly a surprise that he scored and assisted against Aston Villa.

Both his goal contributions on the night carried extra significance though as they were each historic and helped Salah match two Liverpool legends and further cement his place as a club legend.

Salah’s record-equalling goal

Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool against Aston Villa after just five minutes, tapping home from close range after being picked out by Andy Robertson.

AFP

The goal was his 125th for Liverpool in the Premier League and 172nd for the club in all competitions.

That means Salah is now the joint-seventh top scorer in the long history of Liverpool Football Club, tied with the legendary Kenny Dalglish who also scored 172 goals for the Reds.

However, while Dalglish scored 172 goals in 515 games, Salah has done so in 277 games (238 games quicker than Dalglish) for Liverpool and counting.

AFP

Robbie Fowler with 183 Liverpool goals, Steven Gerrard with 186 goals, Billy Liddell with 228 goals, Gordon Hodgson with 241 goals, Roger Hunt with 285 goals and Ian Rush with 346 goals are the only six people to have scored more times for Liverpool than Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s record-equalling assist

Salah was involved in Liverpool’s second goal against Aston Villa as well, setting up Virgil Van Dijk to fire home in the 37th minute.

AFP

That assist was his 50th in the Premier League for the club, making him only the second player to score and assist at least 50 Premier League goals each for Liverpool.

The first player to achieve that distinction was Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool midfielder who ended his career with 120 goals and 92 assists in the Premier League for the Reds.

AFP