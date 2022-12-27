ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah equals Liverpool legends with performance against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah further cemented his Liverpool legacy by equalling two club legends with historic display against Aston Villa.

Mohamed Salah matches Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool records
Mohamed Salah matches Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool records

Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a routine 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day with a goal and an assist.

The Egyptian forward has been Liverpool&rsquo;s talisman since he joined the club in 2017 so it was not exactly a surprise that he scored and assisted against Aston Villa.

Both his goal contributions on the night carried extra significance though as they were each historic and helped Salah match two Liverpool legends and further cement his place as a club legend.

Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool against Aston Villa after just five minutes, tapping home from close range after being picked out by Andy Robertson.

Mohamed Salah(R) and Andrew Robertson combined for Liverpool's opener in the first half vs Aston Villa.
Mohamed Salah(R) and Andrew Robertson combined for Liverpool's opener in the first half vs Aston Villa.

The goal was his 125th for Liverpool in the Premier League and 172nd for the club in all competitions.

That means Salah is now the joint-seventh top scorer in the long history of Liverpool Football Club, tied with the legendary Kenny Dalglish who also scored 172 goals for the Reds.

However, while Dalglish scored 172 goals in 515 games, Salah has done so in 277 games (238 games quicker than Dalglish) for Liverpool and counting.

Mohamed Salah matched Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool goals record
Mohamed Salah matched Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool goals record

Robbie Fowler with 183 Liverpool goals, Steven Gerrard with 186 goals, Billy Liddell with 228 goals, Gordon Hodgson with 241 goals, Roger Hunt with 285 goals and Ian Rush with 346 goals are the only six people to have scored more times for Liverpool than Mohamed Salah.

Salah was involved in Liverpool&rsquo;s second goal against Aston Villa as well, setting up Virgil Van Dijk to fire home in the 37th minute.

Virgil Van dijk doubled Liverpool's lead in the first half vs Aston Villa from a Salah assist
Virgil Van dijk doubled Liverpool's lead in the first half vs Aston Villa from a Salah assist

That assist was his 50th in the Premier League for the club, making him only the second player to score and assist at least 50 Premier League goals each for Liverpool.

The first player to achieve that distinction was Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool midfielder who ended his career with 120 goals and 92 assists in the Premier League for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah also became the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard to record 50 goals and assists each for the club
Mohamed Salah also became the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard to record 50 goals and assists each for the club

Salah now has 125 goals and 50 assists in 195 games for Liverpool and still has more time to eclipse more records.

