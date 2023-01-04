Newcastle put on a defensive masterclass to prevent Arsenal from winning at home, and scoring in the Premier League, for the first time this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle
Mikel Arteta lamented two “scandalous” failures to award Arsenal penalties in their Premier League meeting against Newcastle at the Emirates stadium
Arteta furious about penalty decisions
During the second half, Arsenal believed Dan Burn fouled Gabriel Magalhaes and Arteta was furious when a cross from Granit Xhaka hit Jacob Murphy on the hand and no penalty was awarded.
The latter decision by Andrew Madley looked correct, while a different call for the former would have been hard to disagree with.
“I am really proud of the way we played, the way we dominated the game,” Arteta said after a goalless draw that pulls Arsenal eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
“We lacked that spark in the final third to find the extra pass and, a little bit, the finishing quality. We had a lot of situations around the box to do better and then there were two scandalous penalties.”
Asked which of the incidents merited punishment more in his eyes, he replied: “Both of them, it is not particular. It is a penalty or not a penalty, and these are both penalties.”
Eddie Howe on penalty decisions
Howe claimed not to remember the grapple between Burn and Gabriel but agreed Murphy had not committed an offence.
“I think if it was the other way round I’d be shouting for it,” he said. “Probably not with the belief it should be given because the distance is too tight, I don’t think Jacob’s arm is aloft, I think it’s by his side. For me that shouldn’t be a penalty.”
Newcastle should be praised for their defensive solidity throughout the game. Despite offering very little going forward, they remained compact at the back and gave little away.
