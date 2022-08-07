WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ronaldo can leave' - Reactions as 'toothless' Manchester still dis-United by Brighton

David Ben
Erik Ten Hag's United fell to a loss in his first-ever taste of Premier League action as the Red Devils reminded fans why they deserve to be playing in the Europa League after all.

Social media reactions after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford in their Premier League opening fixture
Manchester United began their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, August 7, 2022.

Erik Ten Hag was looking to make an impression in his first Premier League game at the Theatre of Dreams against Graham Potter's Seagulls.

However, it was the home side who fell behind in the first half after Pascal Groß found the back of the nets in the 30th minute, giving Brighton the 1-0 lead.

Pascal Groß's first half brace doomed Manchester United to a defeat in their opening Premier League gameCur
Man United tried to find their way back in and soon fell behind again just nine minutes later with Groß scoring a brace and Brighton's second six minutes from the stroke of half-time.

Brighton would go into the break with the advantage, with Erik Ten Hag's men having a mountain to climb in the second 45.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench for the first half and replaced Brazilian midfielder Fred, in the 53rd minute as Man United desperately sought a way back into the game.

For all of United's domination on the ball in the second half, they struggled to make good use of it for large spells.

However, the Red Devils came back roaring into the game, after an unfortunate own goal from Alexis Macallister in the 68th minute.

United tried to find a leveler but not even Ronaldo's introduction could help them avoid a defeat on the afternoon as poor finishing let the Red Devils down in their opening league game of the season.

Following the disappointing result for Manchester United, fans took to social media to react to Ten Hag's decision to not start Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo couldn't help Manchester United avoid defeat against Brighton on Sunday
The 37-year-old superstar was understood to have desired an exit from the club this summer, but currently short of Champions League suitors in that regard.

Some section of United fans strongly believed Ronaldo was never the problem for United's shortcomings on match-days and have now supported his exit claims following the defeat to Brighton.

Here are some of the reactions below:

