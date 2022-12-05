Premier League: Manchester United interested in making three new signings in January window

AFP

United appeared to be in for a dire season back in August when they were defeated 2-1 by Brighton in their opening game of the campaign, before being embarrassed 4-0 by Brentford a week later. But they have since won eight out of 12 Premier League matches.

Manchester United searching for a transfer boost

Ten Hag’s side will be desperate to secure a top-four Premier League finish and cement a return to the Champions League. And they may need reinforcements in January to give themselves the best chance of succeeding.

AFP

According to recent reports, United have scouted Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong as they are internally discussing the prospect of signing a new right-back if the out-of-favor Aaron Wan-Bissaka departs the club.

Ronaldo's replacement on the way

The next few days will also be crucial as club chiefs prepare to meet to discuss the possibility of signing a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who was allowed to leave the Club by mutual termination.

AFP