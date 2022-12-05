Premier League: Manchester United interested in making three new signings in January window

The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for three new players to boost their title hopes

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking for a boost in the January transfer window
Manchester United fans have seen the players performances improve drastically since Erik ten Hag took over at the helm and the loyal fanbase will be hoping the team can keep that progress going when domestic football returns

Christian Erikesen was a free transfer signing that epitomizes Manchester United's new approach in the transfer market
United appeared to be in for a dire season back in August when they were defeated 2-1 by Brighton in their opening game of the campaign, before being embarrassed 4-0 by Brentford a week later. But they have since won eight out of 12 Premier League matches.

Ten Hag’s side will be desperate to secure a top-four Premier League finish and cement a return to the Champions League. And they may need reinforcements in January to give themselves the best chance of succeeding.

Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United
According to recent reports, United have scouted Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong as they are internally discussing the prospect of signing a new right-back if the out-of-favor Aaron Wan-Bissaka departs the club.

The next few days will also be crucial as club chiefs prepare to meet to discuss the possibility of signing a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who was allowed to leave the Club by mutual termination.

Cody Gakpo is a key transfer target for Manchester United
The key name on that list is believed to be Netherlands and PSV star man, Cody Gakpo. Gakpo will be a perfect fit for Ten Hag thanks to his versatility across the frontline and his incredible technique.

