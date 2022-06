Ten Hag Era gets underway with early Liverpool lunch-date as Manchester United full fixtures confirmed

However, the latter who is now the National team coach of his nation failed to rescue a hugely disappointing campaign for the Red devils.

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the man tasked with the 'huge task' of turning things around at Old Trafford and will be eager to hit the ground running as he looks to return the Red Devils to the Champions League firstly.

The new era will begin at Old Trafford against Brighton on Sunday 7 August before they host arch-rivals, Liverpool, later in the same month.

The first Manchester derby against Manchester City comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January.

United will also host Arsenal in early September before a return date in late January.

The Red Devils will also travel to London in November to play Chelsea before hosting the Blues in April.

United's final game of the season will be at home against the newly-promoted Fulham.

Manchester United Full Premier League fixture list

07/08/2022 14:00 Manchester United v Brighton (2:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Manchester United (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

17/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/10/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (8:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/12/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Everton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

29/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/05/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)