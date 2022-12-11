PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender
Manchester United are reportedly set to make an offer for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol
Recommended articles
Josko Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. The solidity of the Croatia team has largely been down to his excellent defensive attributes and it makes it all the more impressive that he is still only 20 years old.
He has been such a dominant figure at the back for Croatia that despite already being widely sought after, his stock has risen even further.
Could Gvardiol join Manchester United?
According to recent reports, Manchester United are now firming up their interest in Gvardiol with his club RB Leipzig expected to demand around €100m. At that price, very few clubs in Europe can afford his services and the Red Devils are certainly in the mix.
Erik ten Hag is desperate to improve his squad and while they are short in attack, there could be an opening for Gvardiol who can play at left-back and at the heart of the defence. His age is another factor that makes him such an exciting prospect both for the present and the future.
More from category
-
'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender
-
The 3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history