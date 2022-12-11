PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

Josko Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. The solidity of the Croatia team has largely been down to his excellent defensive attributes and it makes it all the more impressive that he is still only 20 years old.

AFP

He has been such a dominant figure at the back for Croatia that despite already being widely sought after, his stock has risen even further.

Could Gvardiol join Manchester United?

According to recent reports, Manchester United are now firming up their interest in Gvardiol with his club RB Leipzig expected to demand around €100m. At that price, very few clubs in Europe can afford his services and the Red Devils are certainly in the mix.