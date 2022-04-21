PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager, to stay till 2025

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Ajax boss is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will take over as manager at the end of the season. The English Premier League side made the announcement on their website stating he will be at the helm until 2025.

John Murtough, Man United Football Director, said: “In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that."

Erik ten Hag on the other hand expressed how excited he was to join the 20-time Premier League manager as well as assured his former club of his commitment to finishing the season well.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United,” said ten Hag.

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the Premier League campaign.

Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag Reuters

For weeks, United have been carrying out various stages of interviews, intending to appoint a new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.

The impressive Ajax boss will look to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

