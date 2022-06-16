Haaland to debut against West Ham and Manchester City's full fixture list

Two late goals from Ilkay Gundogan was enough to complete a comeback against the Villains and prevent the relentless Liverpool from getting their hands on the league trophy.

Pulse Nigeria

Once again, the Blues face the tricky task of defending the trophy as they bid to become the first side (since Manchester United in 2009) to win the league three times in a row.

Superstar summer signing Erling Haaland is et to make his debut for the Etihad outfit as they begin their title defense at the London Stadium London against David Moyes' West Ham United on Sunday, August 7.

The 22-year-old will most likely make his home debut against the newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth the following week.

Pep Guardiola will come up against his former assistant and new Red devils boss Erik Ten Hag as Man City play United in their first derby in October at the Etihad before a return date in January.

ManCity

City will also renew their rivalry with their league rivals Liverpool in October, before the reverse fixture in April, 2023

City will travel to London to play Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Emirates in October before welcoming the Gunners to the Etihad Stadium in April.

While they travel to Stamford Bridge immediately after New Year to play Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea before hosting the Londoners in May just before their final game of the season against Brentford.

Manchester City Full fixture list:

07/08/2022 - West Ham United v Manchester City (4:30pm Nigerian Time)

13/08/2022 - 15:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/08/2022 - Newcastle United v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

27/08/2022 - Manchester City v Crystal Palace (4:30pm Nigerian Time)

31/08/2022 - Manchester City v Nottingham Forest (8:00pm Nigerian Time)

03/09/2022 - Aston Villa v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

10/09/2022 - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

17/09/2022 - Wolverhampton v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/10/2022 - Manchester City v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/10/2022 - Manchester City v Southampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/10/2022 - Liverpool v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/10/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester City (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

22/10/2022 - Manchester City v Brighton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/10/2022 - Leicester City v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

05/11/2022 - Manchester City v Fulham (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

12/11/2022 - Manchester City v Brentford (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/12/2022 - Leeds United v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/12/2022 - Manchester City v Everton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

02/01/2023 - Chelsea v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

14/01/2023 - Manchester United v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

21/01/2023 - Manchester City v Wolverhampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/02/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/02/2023 - Manchester City v Aston Villa (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/02/2023 - Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/02/2023 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/03/2023 - Manchester City v Newcastle United (3:0pm Nigerian Time)

11/03/2023 - Crystal Palace v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/03/2023 - Manchester City v West Ham United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/04/2023 - Manchester City v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/04/2023 - Southampton v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/04/2023 - Manchester City v Leicester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/04/2023 - Brighton v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (8:30pm Nigerian Time)

29/04/2023 - Fulham v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

06/05/2023 - Manchester City v Leeds United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/05/2023 - Everton v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/05/2023 - Manchester City v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)