ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in a double swoop

Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are top transfer targets for Manchester City
Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are top transfer targets for Manchester City

Manchester City have made future transfer plans that involve trying to sign England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, according to the latest reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Despite England crashing out at the quarter-final stage to France, Saka and Bellingham had outstanding World Cup performances. Their growing reputations as two of the brightest young players in the World have been strengthened.

Manchester City agreed a new two-year deal with manager Pep Guardiola in December, committing the Spaniard to the club until 2025, and it has been reported that there are plans are being drawn up to strengthen his squad with both Saka and Bellingham.

Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year deal to stay at Manchester City until 2025
Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year deal to stay at Manchester City until 2025 AFP

City are interested in refreshing their midfield options as well as signing a new winger with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez struggling to really produce consistently.

Saka has a deal with Arsenal that runs out in 2024 and both parties have been locked in talks for almost a year.

Bukayo Saka is yet to agree to a contract extension at Arsenal
Bukayo Saka is yet to agree to a contract extension at Arsenal AFP

Arsenal believe that he will commit to the Mikel Arteta project moving forward, but if he does not agree to renew, City may be given the green light to pursue a move in 2023.

Bellingham is set to speak with his representatives and family about his long-term future, but Borussia Dortmund are hopeful that he will remain in Germany for at least another year.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is a top target for Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is a top target for Manchester City AFP

In fact, the Bundesliga giants are seeking an increased contract with Bellingham that would include a release clause, something that his current deal does not currently have.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets announces retirement from Spanish national team

    Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

  • Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham are top transfer targets for Manchester City

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

  • Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

Recommended articles

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna gets 6 years for stabbing a woman

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna gets 6 years for stabbing a woman

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard