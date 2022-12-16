Manchester City have made future transfer plans that involve trying to sign England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, according to the latest reports.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer
Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing England duo Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in a double swoop
Recommended articles
Despite England crashing out at the quarter-final stage to France, Saka and Bellingham had outstanding World Cup performances. Their growing reputations as two of the brightest young players in the World have been strengthened.
Manchester City's interest
Manchester City agreed a new two-year deal with manager Pep Guardiola in December, committing the Spaniard to the club until 2025, and it has been reported that there are plans are being drawn up to strengthen his squad with both Saka and Bellingham.
City are interested in refreshing their midfield options as well as signing a new winger with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez struggling to really produce consistently.
Saka's Contract situation
Saka has a deal with Arsenal that runs out in 2024 and both parties have been locked in talks for almost a year.
Arsenal believe that he will commit to the Mikel Arteta project moving forward, but if he does not agree to renew, City may be given the green light to pursue a move in 2023.
Bellingham's situation
Bellingham is set to speak with his representatives and family about his long-term future, but Borussia Dortmund are hopeful that he will remain in Germany for at least another year.
In fact, the Bundesliga giants are seeking an increased contract with Bellingham that would include a release clause, something that his current deal does not currently have.
More from category
-
Sergio Busquets announces retirement from international football
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer
-
PULSE PICKS: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022