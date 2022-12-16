PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City interested in signing two England stars next summer

Despite England crashing out at the quarter-final stage to France, Saka and Bellingham had outstanding World Cup performances. Their growing reputations as two of the brightest young players in the World have been strengthened.

Manchester City's interest

Manchester City agreed a new two-year deal with manager Pep Guardiola in December, committing the Spaniard to the club until 2025, and it has been reported that there are plans are being drawn up to strengthen his squad with both Saka and Bellingham.

City are interested in refreshing their midfield options as well as signing a new winger with Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez struggling to really produce consistently.

Saka's Contract situation

Saka has a deal with Arsenal that runs out in 2024 and both parties have been locked in talks for almost a year.

Arsenal believe that he will commit to the Mikel Arteta project moving forward, but if he does not agree to renew, City may be given the green light to pursue a move in 2023.

Bellingham's situation

Bellingham is set to speak with his representatives and family about his long-term future, but Borussia Dortmund are hopeful that he will remain in Germany for at least another year.

