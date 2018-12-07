Pulse.ng logo
Premier League Manager, Goal of the Month November nominees

Guardiola, Klopp lead November Manager of the Month nominees

Here are the stand out managers and goals short-listed for awards in the month of November.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pep Guardiola could be without the injured Sergio Aguero next week play Pep Guardiola is favourite to win the Manager of the Month award for November (AFP)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lead the nominees for the November Premier League Manager of the Month announced on Friday, December 7.

November Manager of the Month

The two coaches have maintaining their unbeaten start to the season are are the two top sides in the league.

 

Guardiola led Manchester City to win all three games in the month but Klopp was only able to win two and draw one of his fixtures in November.

Jurgen Klopp is balancing Liverpool's Premier League and Champions Leagues aspirations play Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team are still unbeaten this season (AFP/File)

Other nominees include Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who both also won all three games,.

While Everton manager Maro Silva and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner were also nominated as they both recorded two wins and a draw in November.

Premier League Manager of the Month nominees play Six managers are nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award (Premier League )

The winner will be announced on Friday December, 14 with Guardiola favourite to win.

November Goal of the Month

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane leads the nominees for the November Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Eight strikes are nominated for this month's edition with the winner set to be announced on Friday, December 14.

Premier League Goal of the Month nominees play

Premier League Goal of the Month nominees

(Premier League )

Sane's goal against West Ham is nominated alongside Richarlison's goal for Everton against Brighton and Hove Albion, Salomon Rondon's goal for Newcastle United against Bournemouth and Stuart Armstrong's goal for Southampton against Fulham.

 

Other nominees include Ilkay Gundogan's strike in the Manchester Derby against United, Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool against Watford, Junior Hoilett's goal for Cardiff against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Son Heung-min strike for Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby against Chelsea.

