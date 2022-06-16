PREMIER LEAGUE

Darwin Núñez to debut away at Fulham and Liverpool's full fixture list

Following their agonizing title miss, the Reds begin the new season away at newly-promoted Fulham as their summer signing seeks to help the Merseyside giants mount another title challenge

Liverpool began the last campaign going 10 games unbeaten and will hope for more of the same as they start the new season at Craven Cottage.

The Reds regardless of their epic double miss-out on the Premier League title and Champions League title, were able to win the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well last season.

22-year-old striker Darwin Núñez completed his dream move to the Anfield giants from Benfica.

The promising Uruguayan striker, will most likely make his debut at Crave Cottage when Liverpool will be hosted by the division's returnee's Fulham on Saturday, August 6

Núñez home debut will come when Jurgen Klopp's men host Crystal Palace a week later.

Klopp's men will most likely be looking forward to a couple of renewed rivalries beginning with Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United who will host them at Old Trafford on August 20 before hosting the Red devils at Anfield in March.

Liverpool will also take on Merseyside rivals - Everton, on Saturday September 3 and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea the following weekend, before the first international break.

Those likely title race-defining games against eternal rivals - Pep Guardiola's Manchester City come on October 15 at Anfield and April 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will also travel to the Emirates to play Arsenal in November before hosting the Gunners in April.

06/08/2022 - Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm Nigerian Time)

13/08/2022 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/08/2022 - Manchester United v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

27/08/2022 - Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/08/2022 - Liverpool v Newcastle United (8:00pm Nigerian Time)

03/09/2022 - Everton v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

10/09/2022 - Liverpool v Wolverhampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

17/09/2022 - Chelsea v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/10/2022 - Liverpool v Brighton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/10/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/10/2022 - Liverpool v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

19/10/2022 - Liverpool v West Ham United (8:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/10/2022 - Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/10/2022 - Liverpool v Leeds United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

05/11/2022 - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

12/11/2022 - Liverpool v Southampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/12/2022 - Aston Villa v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/12/2022 - Liverpool v Leicester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

02/01/2023 - Brentford v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

14/01/2023 - Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

21/01/2023 - Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/02/2023 - Wolverhampton v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/02/2023 - Liverpool v Everton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/02/2023 - Newcastle United v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/02/2023 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/03/2023 - Liverpool v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/03/2023 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/03/2023 - Liverpool v Fulham (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/04/2023 - Manchester City v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/04/2023 - Leeds United v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/04/2023 - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/04/2023 - West Ham United v Liverpool (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

29/04/2023 - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

06/05/2023 - Liverpool v Brentford (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/05/2023 - Leicester City v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/05/2023 - Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

28/05/2023 - Southampton v Liverpool (4:00pm Nigerian Time)

