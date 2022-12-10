PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

AFP

Injury setback for Diaz

Diaz suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in October and has not been fit to play since, but there was optimism from Liverpool supporters this week as the Colombian winger traveled with the squad to Dubai.

AFP

Diaz reportedly only returned to be involved in specific parts of team training on Tuesday, after eight weeks away. He then felt discomfort in the same knee he had injured, and so it was decided that he would return to the UK.

Diaz to undergo surgery