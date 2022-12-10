ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jurgen Klopp will have to make do without one of his key players for several months as the Liverpool injury list piles up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a host of injury problems to key players this season
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a host of injury problems to key players this season

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Luis Diaz returned to training for Liverpool only to suffer an injury setback
Luis Diaz returned to training for Liverpool only to suffer an injury setback AFP

Diaz suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in October and has not been fit to play since, but there was optimism from Liverpool supporters this week as the Colombian winger traveled with the squad to Dubai.

Luis Diaz has not played for Liverpool since injuring his knee against Arsenal in October
Luis Diaz has not played for Liverpool since injuring his knee against Arsenal in October AFP

Diaz reportedly only returned to be involved in specific parts of team training on Tuesday, after eight weeks away. He then felt discomfort in the same knee he had injured, and so it was decided that he would return to the UK.

It has now been confirmed that Diaz will have surgery to fix the ligament damage in his knee. This is likely to keep him out of action until at least March, which is a huge setback for Jurgen Klopp.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • England vs France

    Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

  • Most popular football player names in World Cup history

    Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

  • Lionel Messi mocking Louis van Gaal after the match.

    Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Recommended articles

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs

Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

Qatar 2022: England vs France: What you need to know as Three Lions look to feast on Mbappe and Les Bleus

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

Twitter punter and influencer identifies a winning bet option, helping his followers cash out

ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

ICC T-20 World Cup: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 finals

Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

Revealed: The Top 10 most popular player names in FIFA World Cup history

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

QATAR 2022: 'Stop attacking Andre Ayew for penalty miss' - Kojo Bonsu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium