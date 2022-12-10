Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has left the Reds training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury
PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool star suffers major injury setback
Jurgen Klopp will have to make do without one of his key players for several months as the Liverpool injury list piles up.
Injury setback for Diaz
Diaz suffered the original injury against Arsenal back in October and has not been fit to play since, but there was optimism from Liverpool supporters this week as the Colombian winger traveled with the squad to Dubai.
Diaz reportedly only returned to be involved in specific parts of team training on Tuesday, after eight weeks away. He then felt discomfort in the same knee he had injured, and so it was decided that he would return to the UK.
Diaz to undergo surgery
It has now been confirmed that Diaz will have surgery to fix the ligament damage in his knee. This is likely to keep him out of action until at least March, which is a huge setback for Jurgen Klopp.
