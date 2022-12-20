A World Cup-winning campaign with Argentina has quickly made Fernandez one of the most sought-after talents and exciting prospects in the World.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool ready to make huge bid for Argentina World Cup star
Liverpool are reportedly poised to make an offer in the transfer window for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
The 21-year-old Benfica star was also awarded Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup for his excellent performances.
Liverpool interested in Enzo Ferandez
He has been linked with Liverpool throughout the tournament and is viewed as the perfect signing for their midfield, which has been lacking this season compared to other positions.
Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool board are believed to be willing to pay £79.8 million for Fernandez next month but could loan him back to Benfica for the remainder of the season 2022/2023, according to River al Instante.
