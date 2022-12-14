James Maddison has been one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season. His excellent form led to Gareth Southgate handing him a World Cup call-up, but unfortunately, he battled an injury throughout the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison
Liverpool have been strongly linked to James Maddison as the club looks to add quality to the midfield department
Recommended articles
Maddison crucial to Leicester City
Leicester have struggled with poor form and inconsistency so far this season. The Foxes spent the first two months of the season in the relegation zone before slowly picking up points and Maddison has been absolutely key to their good fortune.
He is now comfortably the best player at the club as Jamie Vardy continues to decline in performance and output. The time is now, if he wants more recognition for his country and on a personal level.
Liverpool interested in Maddison
According to Fichajes, Liverpool have set their sights firmly on signing the Leicester midfielder for what could be a huge fee with Football Insider reporting that he would cost nothing less than £60 million.
In a scenario where Maddison makes the move to Anfield and reproduces his Leicester form then £60m could turn out to be a bargain. Liverpool have several issues and one of them is an aging midfield that needs an overhaul. Maddison provides the creativity and thrust required by Jurgen Klopp.
He has also been very productive for Leicester City providing 11 goals and assists in 13 appearances this season despite a slow start.
What next for Maddison?
There is a good chance Maddison makes a move in the near future, with the England international undoubtedly wanting to test himself in the Champions League.
He will also be hoping his excellent form can translate into better opportunities to play for the England national team.
More from category
-
PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year
-
QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup
-
QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?