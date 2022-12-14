PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

Maddison crucial to Leicester City

Leicester have struggled with poor form and inconsistency so far this season. The Foxes spent the first two months of the season in the relegation zone before slowly picking up points and Maddison has been absolutely key to their good fortune.

AFP

He is now comfortably the best player at the club as Jamie Vardy continues to decline in performance and output. The time is now, if he wants more recognition for his country and on a personal level.

Liverpool interested in Maddison

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have set their sights firmly on signing the Leicester midfielder for what could be a huge fee with Football Insider reporting that he would cost nothing less than £60 million.

In a scenario where Maddison makes the move to Anfield and reproduces his Leicester form then £60m could turn out to be a bargain. Liverpool have several issues and one of them is an aging midfield that needs an overhaul. Maddison provides the creativity and thrust required by Jurgen Klopp.

He has also been very productive for Leicester City providing 11 goals and assists in 13 appearances this season despite a slow start.

What next for Maddison?

There is a good chance Maddison makes a move in the near future, with the England international undoubtedly wanting to test himself in the Champions League.