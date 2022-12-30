ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

Liverpool picked up a fourth consecutive Premier League victory as they edged out Leicester City 2-1 thanks to two own-goals from Wout Faes

Liverpool came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield
Leicester came into this game on the back of three consecutive away victories and they were facing a Liverpool side on the back of three straight Premier League wins looking to make it four.

Leicester opened the scoring after just four minutes. A long ball from Danny Ward found Harvey Barnes and, after quick one-touch football involving the winger and Patson Daka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found himself in acres of space in the middle of the park.

Dewsbury-Hall (R) celebrating after opening the scoring for Leicester Against Liverpool
Questions must be asked of the Reds backline, who allowed the 24-year-old to move forward unchallenged, but the finish was calm and composed.

Liverpool responded by applying heavy pressure on the Foxes backline and they got back in the game in somewhat fortunate circumstances.

Leicester defender Wout Faes scored two own-goals to hand Liverpool all three points
Leicester centre-back Wout Faes gave Liverpool a massive helping hand by somehow managing to slash a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross up and over his own goalkeeper Danny Ward to make the score level.

Just before the stroke of half-time, Faes inexplicably scored a second own-goal. This time, he turned the ball in after a Darwin Nunez chip hit the post. 2-1 to Liverpool

The encounter continued to be played at a frantic pace after the break as both sides tried to find openings.

Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Nunez were culpable in front of the Kop and Harvey Barnes and Dewsbury-Hall went close at the other end.

Liverpool got their fourth league win on the spin and it keeps them in sixth but they close in on Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.

Leicester stay 13th in the table and this makes it consecutive Premier League defeats for the Foxes.

