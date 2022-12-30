PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

Liverpool vs Leicester first half

Leicester opened the scoring after just four minutes. A long ball from Danny Ward found Harvey Barnes and, after quick one-touch football involving the winger and Patson Daka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall found himself in acres of space in the middle of the park.

AFP

Questions must be asked of the Reds backline, who allowed the 24-year-old to move forward unchallenged, but the finish was calm and composed.

Liverpool responded by applying heavy pressure on the Foxes backline and they got back in the game in somewhat fortunate circumstances.

AFP

Leicester centre-back Wout Faes gave Liverpool a massive helping hand by somehow managing to slash a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross up and over his own goalkeeper Danny Ward to make the score level.

Just before the stroke of half-time, Faes inexplicably scored a second own-goal. This time, he turned the ball in after a Darwin Nunez chip hit the post. 2-1 to Liverpool

Liverpool vs Leicester second half

The encounter continued to be played at a frantic pace after the break as both sides tried to find openings.

Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Nunez were culpable in front of the Kop and Harvey Barnes and Dewsbury-Hall went close at the other end.

FT - Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

Liverpool got their fourth league win on the spin and it keeps them in sixth but they close in on Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.