PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

He is now set to visit a specialist amid concerns the hamstring injury the Liverpool defender suffered at Brentford could rule him out for several weeks.

Klopp's comments on Van Dijk

Speaking after the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted the issue was not serious. He claimed the centre-back was only taken off as a precaution

AFP

Klopp told beIN SPORTS: “Virgil felt the hamstring a little bit. He said he is fine, but when I said we do not take any risks, the physios were quite happy with that.

“I think it is nothing serious, but that is why we changed him. In the other two positions, we wanted to have fresh legs and different skill sets.”

Van Dijk now set to be out for several weeks

According to The Times, Van Dijk is set to be out for longer than expected. The injury is worse than both the player and medical staff first feared and he is set to miss up to a month of action at least.

AFP

The news will come as a huge blow to the Reds. Van Dijk remains their superior central defender despite a slightly below-par season so far from the 31-year-old.

Big picture for Liverpool

Van Dijk, who may have been rested for the FA Cup tie at home to Wolves, would be a major loss for Liverpool in their attempt to secure Champions League qualification.