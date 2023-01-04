ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool are set to be without Virgil van Dijk for a longer period than expected due to the hamstring injury he suffered during the defeat at Brentford.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk could be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk could be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury

Van Dijk was taken off at half-time of the match at the Gtech Community Stadium. He was one of three players to be substituted, alongside Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas. While the other two were take off due to tactical reasons, Van Dijk was taken off for a different reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He is now set to visit a specialist amid concerns the hamstring injury the Liverpool defender suffered at Brentford could rule him out for several weeks.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted the issue was not serious. He claimed the centre-back was only taken off as a precaution

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Brentford
Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Brentford AFP

Klopp told beIN SPORTS: “Virgil felt the hamstring a little bit. He said he is fine, but when I said we do not take any risks, the physios were quite happy with that.

“I think it is nothing serious, but that is why we changed him. In the other two positions, we wanted to have fresh legs and different skill sets.”

According to The Times, Van Dijk is set to be out for longer than expected. The injury is worse than both the player and medical staff first feared and he is set to miss up to a month of action at least.

Virgil van Dijk's injury will be a huge blow for Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk's injury will be a huge blow for Liverpool AFP

The news will come as a huge blow to the Reds. Van Dijk remains their superior central defender despite a slightly below-par season so far from the 31-year-old.

Van Dijk, who may have been rested for the FA Cup tie at home to Wolves, would be a major loss for Liverpool in their attempt to secure Champions League qualification.

The Reds face Brighton and Chelsea later this month and are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United following the disappointing defeat to Brentford.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

    COMMENT: Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

  • Adamawa queen player battling with Edo Queens player for the ball

    NWFL resumes after yuletide break

  • Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk could be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

Recommended articles

3 fight plan for Anthony Joshua to become 3-time heavyweight champion

3 fight plan for Anthony Joshua to become 3-time heavyweight champion

COMMENT: Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

COMMENT: Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

TENNIS: Bet9ja 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International WTA

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk set for spell on the sidelines due to injury

TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

TENNIS: Cash out with this accumulators and betting tips for Adelaide International ATP

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

empty

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season