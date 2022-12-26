PREMIER LEAGUE: Klopp showers praise on 'exceptional' Jude Bellingham

Klopp praises Bellingham

The Liverpool manager, usually reluctant to discuss players at other clubs, has launched what amounted to a charm offensive towards the coveted England international.

AFP

Asked whether the Bellingham World Cup performances could put him out of the Reds financial reach, Klopp replied: “I do not like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional.

“If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I do not think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup.

Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player"

Bellingham is a Liverpool target

The Liverpool interest in Bellingham was well established before the England midfielder enhanced his reputation at the World Cup, although the prospect of Borussia Dortmund selling the 19-year-old in January appears remote.

AFP

Despite also being linked with a move for the Argentine World Cup sensation, Enzo Fernandez next month, Liverpool are thought to be more focused on a possible move for Jude Bellingham.

Regardless of the intention by Liverpool to sign him, Klopp may have to wait until the summer to test the resolve of Dortmund to keep their prized asset.

Klopp thinks UCL qualification will not affect transfer targets

Klopp is confident that even if Liverpool miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, it will not have a damaging effect on transfer business in the long term.

“It is very important for the club and that is our main target now,” the Liverpool manager said. “It is important but, from a transfer perspective, generally we have a good chance to qualify for the Champions League. Will it happen this year? I do not know. But 100% we are one of the contenders for the next few years again.

What next for Liverpool?