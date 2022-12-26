ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Klopp showers praise on 'exceptional' Jude Bellingham

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has fueled speculation about a move for Bellingham by hailing him as an exceptional talent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes Jude Bellingham as exceptional
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes Jude Bellingham as exceptional

Jürgen Klopp paid tribute to Jude Bellingham and insisted failure to qualify for the Champions League this season would not prevent Liverpool from attracting their top transfer targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Liverpool manager, usually reluctant to discuss players at other clubs, has launched what amounted to a charm offensive towards the coveted England international.

Jude Bellingham has been hailed as exceptional by Jurgen Klopp
Jude Bellingham has been hailed as exceptional by Jurgen Klopp AFP

Asked whether the Bellingham World Cup performances could put him out of the Reds financial reach, Klopp replied: “I do not like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional.

“If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I do not think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup.

Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player"

The Liverpool interest in Bellingham was well established before the England midfielder enhanced his reputation at the World Cup, although the prospect of Borussia Dortmund selling the 19-year-old in January appears remote.

Jude Bellingham after scoring for England at the World Cup in Qatar
Jude Bellingham after scoring for England at the World Cup in Qatar AFP

Despite also being linked with a move for the Argentine World Cup sensation, Enzo Fernandez next month, Liverpool are thought to be more focused on a possible move for Jude Bellingham.

Regardless of the intention by Liverpool to sign him, Klopp may have to wait until the summer to test the resolve of Dortmund to keep their prized asset.

Klopp is confident that even if Liverpool miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, it will not have a damaging effect on transfer business in the long term.

“It is very important for the club and that is our main target now,” the Liverpool manager said. “It is important but, from a transfer perspective, generally we have a good chance to qualify for the Champions League. Will it happen this year? I do not know. But 100% we are one of the contenders for the next few years again.

Liverpool, who visit Aston Villa on Boxing Day, are currently seven points adrift of Champions League qualification, albeit with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp describes Jude Bellingham as exceptional

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Klopp showers praise on 'exceptional' Jude Bellingham

  • empty

    Joe Aribo ranked fourth-best player in the Premier League for key stat

  • Vahid Halilhodzic hoped that the 2022 World Cup would be his last hurrah (ZUMA Wire)

    'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Klopp showers praise on 'exceptional' Jude Bellingham

PREMIER LEAGUE: Klopp showers praise on 'exceptional' Jude Bellingham

Joe Aribo ranked fourth-best player in the Premier League for key stat

Joe Aribo ranked fourth-best player in the Premier League for key stat

'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

TRANSFERS: Arsenal plotting January move for former Real Madrid star

TRANSFERS: Arsenal plotting January move for former Real Madrid star

BETTING: Best Bet9ja combo markets for the Premier League

BETTING: Best Bet9ja combo markets for the Premier League

BETTING: Bet9ja second-half options for the Premier League

BETTING: Bet9ja second-half options for the Premier League

NPFL 2023: Clubs threaten to boycott draws over abridge league format

NPFL 2023: Clubs threaten to boycott draws over abridge league format

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League

I have done more than other players who have made a transfer to great clubs - Paul Onuachu

I have done more than other players who have made a transfer to great clubs - Paul Onuachu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram