Iheanacho's struggles continue as Leicester City thrash Wolves

Joba Ogunwale
The Foxes secured just their third win in the Premier League this season after a superb performance at Molineux.

Iheanacho was missing as Tielemans and Barnes fire Leicester to victory

Kelechi Iheanacho's woes continued on Sunday afternoon as Leicester City thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in their Premier League clash.

Iheanacho's struggle to get game time continued as he was an unused substitute in the Foxes' comprehensive victory. Despite Leicester's thin squad, the Nigerian international was not called upon by Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

It was the right decision, though, as Leicester secured their second consecutive league victory. The Foxes got off to a brilliant start courtesy of a Youri Tielemans stunner in the ninth minute.

Ten minutes later, Leicester were in dreamland as Harvey Barnes finished off a nice move. Wolves piled pressure on Leicester as the first half went on, but the Foxes held on for a two-goal lead going into the break.

The second half started just like the first, with Leicester extending their two-goal advantage. Rodgers' men made it three in the 65th minute through a strike from the in-form James Maddison.

The goals did not stop there as Jamie Vardy also joined the party 11 minutes from time to give Leicester a comfortable 4-0 win.

The victory is just Leicester's third in the league this season, but it was enough to take them outside the relegation zone. The Foxes moved up to 16th on the table with 11 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Wolves' woes continued as they remained stuck in the relegation zone with nine points from 12 games.

