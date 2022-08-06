PREMIER LEAGUE

'The pitch was dry' - Angry Klopp blames Fulham's stadium following Liverpool draw

David Ben
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has given a flimsy excuse after his side were held to a draw in their opening Premier League fixture.

Jurgen Klopp berates Liverpool stars following draw at Fulham
Liverpool began their Premier League campaign with a nervy 2-2 draw against returnees Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, August 8, 2022.

The Reds were trailing by half-time courtesy of Aleksander Mitrovic's 32nd minute strike.

The Reds came roaring back in the second half after substitute and mega summer signing Darwin Nunez levelled the scoreline 13 minutes into his Premier League debut.

But Liverpool soon fell behind again after Virgil Van Dijk was adjudged to have fouled Mitrovic in the box - the Fulham hitman slotted past Allison to regain their lead.

Mo Salah helped Liverpool avoid defeat at Fulham on Saturday afternoon
But Mohamed Salah had the final say after latching on to a pass from Darwin Nunez in the box and slotting into an empty post from close range.

Salah strike would help Liverpool avoid a defeat but ultimately condemn the Reds to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp couldn't hide his frustration with the Community shield winners following the result but also faulted Fulham's pitch as a possible reason for their sloppiness on the day.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
“The best thing about the game is the result. We get a point from a really bad game from my side.

“Now it’s a question of ‘how can that happen?’ I said already to your colleagues that the attitude wasn’t right in the beginning. Then we wanted to fight back but it was not easy - the pitch was dry, stuff like this, and we played into their [hands]." Klopp said via BT Sport.

“When we had a bit of direction then we ended up in front of their goal, and even when we were 1-0 down we had probably the bigger chances.

“The result is fine. I don’t think we deserved more than that, but the performance is massively improvable.” he added.

Liverpool will also have to wait on fitness update with Thiago Alcantara, who came off injured in the second half with Harvey Elliott replacing the 31-year-old midfielder.

Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday
Liverpool are already without Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Calvin Ramsay.

Guinean midfield star Naby Keita, only just returning to training after illness and could also make it in time for their next fixture at Anfield when they host Crystal Palace on Monday August 15.

