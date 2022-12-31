ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Jordan Ayew’s first Premier League goal in seven months inspired Crystal Palace to a 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

Jordan Ayew scored in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways after consecutive Premier League defeats with a 2-0 win away at Bournemouth.

Goals from Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew and Nigeria-eligible Eberechi Eze proved decisive in delivering all three points to Patrick Vieira’s men.

The result is Palace’s sixth league win of the season and ensures that the Eagles would end 2022 11th on the league table.

Palace took the lead with less than 20 minutes played, Jordan Ayew netted his first PL goal of the season, nodding into the ground at the near post, having been left completely unmarked.

Jordan Ayew headed Crystal Palace in front against Bournemouth AFP

The Ghanaian forward was assisted by Michael Olise, the 21-year-old winger eligible to represent Nigeria and Algeria.

Olise would bag another assist, this time, a low ball to the edge of the box found Eberechi Eze, who swept in to hand his side a deserved two-goal cushion at half-time.

The second half was about preserving the advantage for Crystal Palace as Bournemouth continued to search for a way back.

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace AFP

Solanke forced a save out of Vicente Guaita in what was the only second-half chance for the hosts who dominated possession in the closing stages but remained short on ideas, failing to alter the scoreline.

Bournemouth suffered a sixth defeat in seven Premier League matches. Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira&rsquo;s side can celebrate a rare victory on the road, only their second in 10 away league trips.

