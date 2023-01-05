ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jack Butland set to complete transfer to Manchester United

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Man United are on the verge of completing their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in an experienced goalkeeper

Jack Butland is close to joining Manchester United on loan from Crystal Palace
Jack Butland is close to joining Manchester United on loan from Crystal Palace

Jack Butland is scheduled to have a medical today and complete his loan move to Manchester United from Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils have moved swiftly to sign goalkeeper Butland on loan for the rest of the season from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka was recalled by Newcastle on Sunday.

Jack Butland is set for a medical ahead of his move to Manchester United
Jack Butland is set for a medical ahead of his move to Manchester United

Butland, 29, has held positive talks with United but is unlikely to be registered in time to be involved in the FA Cup third-round tie against Everton on Friday night. Butland could be in the squad for the League Cup quarter-final visit of Charlton on Tuesday.

The former England international has not played all season, having made 15 appearances for Palace last term. Vicente Guaita remains the No.1 at Selhurst Park and former United back-up keeper Sam Johnstone was on the bench in their 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Jack Butland in action for Crystal Palace
Jack Butland in action for Crystal Palace

Butland may see this as an opportunity to give his career a big push if he makes a positive impression on United boss, Erik ten Hag.

Butland won nine England caps between 2012 and 2018, when he was named in their World Cup squad by manager Gareth Southgate. The former Stoke keeper joined Palace in 2020 but he has only played 17 times.

Tom Heaton, 36, has been reinstalled for now as No.2 for United until the Butland deal is officially announced.

