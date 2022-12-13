PREMIER LEAGUE: Iwobi to sign new long term contract with Everton - right or wrong decision?

We take a look at the merits of that deal and if Iwobi is best served holding out for a move to a bigger club.

Iwobi in sparkling form for Everton

Everton currently sit 17th on the premier League table and that is not a true reflection of their performances this season. A few of the games have gotten away from them towards the dying embers but the Toffees have generally been defensively sound and positive in transitions.

AFP

Alex Iwobi has been key to whatever positive moments Everton have enjoyed this season. His hard running and aggressiveness in possession provide a solid platform for Everton boss Frank Lampard to build attacks on.

Iwobi's underlying numbers

Iwobi has scored once this season and registered six assists but his value to the Everton team goes beyond just the numbers. He has been averaging an impressive 4.86 progressive passes per 90 minutes, a career-high 1.86 key passes per 90, and a career-high 5.29 completed passes into the final third per 90

He is part of a midfield trio alongside Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and the summer signing from Lille, Amadou Onana. In that setup, he is expected to be the link between midfield and attack as well as a driving force from deep.

AFP

His importance to Frank Lampard and Everton is detailed by the fact that he is one of only four Everton players to start every game this season

Only two players, Mykolenko and James Tarkowski have played more minutes than Iwobi for Everton this season. Last season, Iwobi, across his 28 appearances in the league, made 696 passes at around an average of 30 per 90. This season, he has made 600 passes at an average of 46 passes per game. All of this is indicative of a player who is a vital part of the tactical plan.

Why Iwobi should hold off on any new contract talks with Everton

A player with his specific skills should be performing in a better system, watching his efforts rewarded with positive results. Everton are desperate to keep him by agreeing on a long term extension even though he has two years left on his current deal. The idea is simple, to reward their best player

With a new contract looming for Iwobi, it is important that he makes the best possible decision. Despite his terrific performances this season, Everton continue to languish near the boom of the table.

AFP