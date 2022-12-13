ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Iwobi to sign new long term contract with Everton - right or wrong decision?

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is in line for a new bumper contract but he would be better off keeping his options open

Alex Iwobi has been exceptional for Everton in the Premier League this season
Alex Iwobi has been exceptional for Everton this season and that form has led to the club opening talks over a new and improved deal.

We take a look at the merits of that deal and if Iwobi is best served holding out for a move to a bigger club.

Everton currently sit 17th on the premier League table and that is not a true reflection of their performances this season. A few of the games have gotten away from them towards the dying embers but the Toffees have generally been defensively sound and positive in transitions.

Alex Iwobi in action for Everton in the English Premier League
Alex Iwobi has been key to whatever positive moments Everton have enjoyed this season. His hard running and aggressiveness in possession provide a solid platform for Everton boss Frank Lampard to build attacks on.

Iwobi has scored once this season and registered six assists but his value to the Everton team goes beyond just the numbers. He has been averaging an impressive 4.86 progressive passes per 90 minutes, a career-high 1.86 key passes per 90, and a career-high 5.29 completed passes into the final third per 90

He is part of a midfield trio alongside Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and the summer signing from Lille, Amadou Onana. In that setup, he is expected to be the link between midfield and attack as well as a driving force from deep.

Alex Iwobi is the most important part of the Everton midfield trio including Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana
His importance to Frank Lampard and Everton is detailed by the fact that he is one of only four Everton players to start every game this season

Only two players, Mykolenko and James Tarkowski have played more minutes than Iwobi for Everton this season. Last season, Iwobi, across his 28 appearances in the league, made 696 passes at around an average of 30 per 90. This season, he has made 600 passes at an average of 46 passes per game. All of this is indicative of a player who is a vital part of the tactical plan.

A player with his specific skills should be performing in a better system, watching his efforts rewarded with positive results. Everton are desperate to keep him by agreeing on a long term extension even though he has two years left on his current deal. The idea is simple, to reward their best player

With a new contract looming for Iwobi, it is important that he makes the best possible decision. Despite his terrific performances this season, Everton continue to languish near the boom of the table.

Alex Iwobi celebrates after scoring a goal for Everton
This is the perfect time for Iwobi to leverage his transformation into an elite midfield performer and put himself firmly in the shop window. A player with his qualities deserves to be playing for one of the best teams in Europe.

