Iwobi helps Everton to a gallant draw against Liverpool

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian was at his best again as The Toffees denied Jurgen Klopp's men the three points.

Iwobi was in action for the full 90 minutes as Everton and Liverpool played out a goalless draw
Iwobi was in action for the full 90 minutes as Everton and Liverpool played out a goalless draw

Alex Iwobi delivered another impressive performance as Everton held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Iwobi has been Everton's best player this season, and he continued in the same vein on Saturday.

Playing as a central midfielder again, Iwobi made one key pass and completed two long balls. The Nigerian international also had one shot off target as Everton stopped Liverpool.

The Toffees started the game brightly as they searched for their first league win of the season. While Liverpool had a major share of the possession, Everton were more dangerous in the attacking area.

Iwobi in action against Liverpool
Iwobi in action against Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Frank Lampard's men almost took the lead midway through the first half, but Tom Davies's effort hit the post. Liverpool responded to the threat, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz hitting the bar and post in quick succession.

But despite the goalscoring threats, the first half ended with nothing to separate the side. The second half resumed in a similar fashion, with both teams having a go at each other. However, Liverpool had more chances, with Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimiskas and Diaz all going close. However, a combination of wastefulness and Jordan Pickford's heroics denied The Reds.

Klopp's men almost rued the missed chances, as Connor Coady put the ball in the net for Everton. However, following a VAR review, the goal was chalked off for offside.

Liverpool dominated the latter stages of the game and almost won it at the death through Salah. However, the Egyptian's effort was pushed onto the post by Pickford. Salah's effort turned out to be the last chance of the game as Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued.

The Reds have now won two, lost one and drawn three of their opening six games, while Everton are still without a win after drawing four and losing two of their opening six games.

