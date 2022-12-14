ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, has praised Alex Iwobi following his impressive displays under Frank Lampard.

Sunday Oliseh praises Alex Iwobi for impressive form
Sunday Oliseh praises Alex Iwobi for impressive form

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi joined the Toffees from Arsenal in 2019 but struggled to make an impact under the manager at the time, Marco Silva.

He started to see game time under Rafa Benitez but the arrival of Lampard, who replaced Benitez at the helm, improved things for Iwobi.

The 48-year-old Oliseh, who played 63 international matches for Nigeria and scored three goals, believes Iwobi has been revitalised under Lampard.

Alex Iwobi has been in excellent form for Everton this season
Alex Iwobi has been in excellent form for Everton this season AFP

&ldquo;He has performed consistently well at Everton this season and you can see that he has been revitalised after taking up a new central midfield role since Frank Lampard joined the club last January,&rdquo; Oliseh said in an interview with Punch.&nbsp;

“Prior to the appointment of Lampard, he had struggled to find form playing on the wing, and Evertonians had practically written him off as wasted potential. Since scoring a last-minute winner against Newcastle last season, chants of Iwobi have been ringing around Merseyside ever since.”

Iwobi has been a key player for Everton this season scoring one goal and chipping in with 5 assists. There have been talks of a new contract on the table and it is well deserved.

Everton are currently just one place outside the drop zone and Iwobi will want to play his part in improving the situation. He will be eager to keep his good form going when the league resumes.

