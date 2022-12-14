PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

He started to see game time under Rafa Benitez but the arrival of Lampard, who replaced Benitez at the helm, improved things for Iwobi.

Iwobi has been revitalised

The 48-year-old Oliseh, who played 63 international matches for Nigeria and scored three goals, believes Iwobi has been revitalised under Lampard.

“He has performed consistently well at Everton this season and you can see that he has been revitalised after taking up a new central midfield role since Frank Lampard joined the club last January,” Oliseh said in an interview with Punch.

“Prior to the appointment of Lampard, he had struggled to find form playing on the wing, and Evertonians had practically written him off as wasted potential. Since scoring a last-minute winner against Newcastle last season, chants of Iwobi have been ringing around Merseyside ever since.”

What next for Iwobi

Iwobi has been a key player for Everton this season scoring one goal and chipping in with 5 assists. There have been talks of a new contract on the table and it is well deserved.