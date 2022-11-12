Two days after being snubbed by Gareth Southgate for England’s World Cup squad, Brentford striker Ivan Toney delivered the perfect response.
Premier League: Ivan Toney Strikes twice in Brentford’s shock win over Manchester City
Ivan Toney scored a brace to help Brentford defeat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium
Brentford came into this game on the back of a disappointing home defeat to Gillingham in the EFL cup in midweek. Manager, Thomas Frank made four changes to the midweek squad looking to get a response from his side.
That response came after just 15 minutes. Ben Mee flicked on a deep freekick, Ivan Toney outmuscled City defender Manuel Akanji to send a looping header over Ederson.
Manchester City’s response
City pushed hard to find an equalizer. Pressing and probing. Sending long balls wide and into the box hoping to find the head or feet of Erling Haaland. That pressure finally told in first half stoppage time. Kevin de Bruyne’s corner kick found its way to Phil Foden in the box and he rifled home an unstoppable volley to restore parity.
The second half saw City play with greater urgency as they looked to find a winning goal. However the Brentford backline remained resolute in the face of unending pressure. City boss Pep Guardiola paced frantically on the touch line as he tried to give his side some momentum.
A lengthy stoppage due to an injury sustained by Aymeric Laporte meant that there were going to be atleast 10 minutes of added time.
Ivan Toney delivered the killer punch
City continued to push forward in numbers but left themselves susceptible at the back.
Brentford orchestrated a superb counter attack in the dying minutes of added time. Josh Dasilva went past Akanji rather easily and picked out Toney in the box for an easy finish. This victory for Brentford ends City’s 16 game winning run at the Etihad.
