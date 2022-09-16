Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho reveals what Leicester City need to do ahead of Spurs clash

Leicester are without a win in six Premier League games this season ahead of their clash against Antonio Conte's men on Saturday evening.

The Foxes started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Brentford but have lost their last five games since. It has been far from an ideal start for Leicester, but Iheanacho insists the Foxes have the quality to bounce back. Although Iheanacho is not oblivious to the bad results, he insists they have the quality to turn their fortunes around.

"As players and as a team, we know we can get the results we need, we showed that last season," Iheanacho said on Leicester's website.

"So far this season, it's just turned out the other way. We have great quality in this team, so we just need to believe in ourselves and get the points to get us back up there this season."

Iheanacho, however, has urged his teammates to show more character in the quest to get their season back on track. The former Manchester City man says his teammates need to start playing for the badge and the fans.

"Every game, the outcome has not been good, but we need to stick together, we need to show character, and we need to represent the Club and represent our families," Iheanacho added.

Iheanacho will hope his words galvanise his teammates when Brendan Rodgers's men take on Spurs on Saturday. The Nigerian international will also hope to play a major role in the game, having played as a substitute in four of Leicester's six league games this season.