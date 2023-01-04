ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham took Crystal Palace to the cleaners in a 4-0 victory that featured a superb second-half performance from Harry Kane

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace
Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

Antonio Conte needed a response from his Tottenham side after the insipid display against Brentford last time out. With fans starting to voice their displeasure, only a win against Crystal Palace could reduce the noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Antonio Conte had seen his men concede first in each of their last 10 games in all competitions, so they needed a positive start against London rivals here. However, for all of Spurs positive intent, very little was produced to worry Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who enjoyed a very quiet first half.

Hugo Lloris, who had been culpable in Spurs latest defeat to Aston Villa, went some way to making amends by producing a fine stop to deny a powerful Jordan Ayew effort down to his right. The first half finished 0-0 with room for improvement on both sides.

Tottenham recovered from a nervous restart to take the lead for the first time in 11 outings. Kane was the scorer on his 300th PL appearance, who rose highest to head home from point-blank range after being found by an Ivan Perisic cross.

Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace
Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace AFP

Tottenham’s centre-forward doubled the lead with a trademark piece of brilliance. Receiving a strong pass from Bryan Gil, Kane’s touch was exquisite to get the ball out of his feet before lashing the ball into the far corner.

As Palace pushed forward, Spurs were finding tons of space on the break and they soon scored a third goal to kill the game. Kane did the running, teeing up Son Heung-min, but the Korean failed to work an angle and instead found Matt Doherty who fired into the far corner.

Son Heung-Min scored for Tottenham against Crystal Palace
Son Heung-Min scored for Tottenham against Crystal Palace AFP

Son then scored in just a second league game this season, as he raced in behind after a Kane ball to shrug off Marc Guehi before firing home capping off a memorable away day for Spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • En Nesyri went home with the match ball after a wonderful display

    COPA DEL REY: En Nesyri hits hat trick for Sevilla as Kessie’s Barcelona need extra time to see off third division Intercity

  • Ansu Fati scored in extra time to send Barcelona through to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey

    Copa del Rey: Ansu Fati saves Barcelona from embarrassment against third division side CF Intercity

  • Ansu Fati the hero as Barcelona needs a miracle to knock out 3rd division Inter City in Copa del Rey

    Reactions as Barcelona struggle to beat InterCity in Copa del Rey

Recommended articles

COPA DEL REY: En Nesyri hits hat trick for Sevilla as Kessie’s Barcelona need extra time to see off third division Intercity

COPA DEL REY: En Nesyri hits hat trick for Sevilla as Kessie’s Barcelona need extra time to see off third division Intercity

Copa del Rey: Ansu Fati saves Barcelona from embarrassment against third division side CF Intercity

Copa del Rey: Ansu Fati saves Barcelona from embarrassment against third division side CF Intercity

Reactions as Barcelona struggle to beat InterCity in Copa del Rey

Reactions as Barcelona struggle to beat InterCity in Copa del Rey

PREMIER LEAGUE: Awoniyi scores winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Aribo’s Southampton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Awoniyi scores winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Aribo’s Southampton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

FACT CHECK: Has Plateau United pulled out of NPFL?

FACT CHECK: Has Plateau United pulled out of NPFL?

SUPER EAGLES: Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom attracting interest from Premier League clubs

SUPER EAGLES: Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom attracting interest from Premier League clubs

COMMENT: Top Nigerian NCAA athletes to watch out for in 2023

COMMENT: Top Nigerian NCAA athletes to watch out for in 2023

Messi sends warning to Europe, returns to PSG after World Cup triumph

Messi sends warning to Europe, returns to PSG after World Cup triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

empty

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season