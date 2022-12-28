PREMIER LEAGUE: Haaland on fire as Man City breeze past Leeds

Leeds vs Manchester City first half

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier denied Haaland from opening the scoring after thirty seconds with a smart save.

İlkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne then fired off target from long range as the visitors set up camp in the Leeds half.

As the half wore on, City started having more joy around the 18-yard box, only for Meslier to deny Haaland for a second time, while Jack Grealish spurned two glorious openings by firing over the bar.

Wave after wave of attacks finally paid off in injury time when Rodri rounded off a glorious attack by sliding home from close range to give City the lead.

Leeds vs Manchester City second half

Pep Guardiola sent his side out for the second half with one clear message and they doubled their lead shortly after when Haaland tapped into an empty net from a Jack Grealish pass.

The two players combined again to make it 3-0 to City. A quick one-two between the pair saw Haaland fire home for his 20th league goal of the season.

Leeds attempt to fight back

Leeds surprisingly pulled one back on 73 minutes when Pascal Struijk nodded home from the edge of the six-yard box. With time running out, the hosts threatened to set up a grandstand finish as Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood each came close to further reducing the deficit.

