This week, Premier League confirmed their dominance in Europe with four clubs from England getting to the finals of the two European club competitions.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Liverpool and Tottenham pulled off unlikely comebacks to reach the Champions League final.

Liverpool came back from a 0-3 loss in the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-0 at home while Tottenham scored a last minute goal which gave them a 3-2 win over Ajax after losing the first leg 0-1.

AFP

On Thursday, Arsenal and Chelsea reach the Europa League final after wins over Valencia and Frankfurt respectively.

It was the first time in history that four Premier League clubs will be playing in the finals of two European club competition.

AFP

It will also be the first time that the Premier League can lay claim to being the best league in world football.

The Premier League has always been regarded as the best league in terms of popularity and branding, but the failure of English clubs to dominate in Europe like La Liga sides has been an argument against the league in terms of quality.

But with the feats of Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea this season, the Premier League have their bragging rights.