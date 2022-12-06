Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on his right knee after suffering an injury in the World Cup for Brazil

Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee
Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee
Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury playing for Brazil in the World Cup
Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury playing for Brazil in the World Cup AFP

Recommended articles

Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury for Brazil at the World Cup in the group-stage match against Cameroon. There were fears that it could be a long-term injury and those fears were confirmed after a scan was carried out by the Arsenal medical team

Arsenal were brief in their official statement, writing: "Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

More from category

  • Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.

    'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

  • Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee

    Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

  • Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on a journey to better himself

    Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Recommended articles

Sportybet favourable world cup special

Sportybet favourable world cup special

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome