AFP
Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone successful surgery on his right knee after suffering an injury in the World Cup for Brazil
Recommended articles
Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury for Brazil at the World Cup in the group-stage match against Cameroon. There were fears that it could be a long-term injury and those fears were confirmed after a scan was carried out by the Arsenal medical team
Arsenal Statement
Arsenal were brief in their official statement, writing: "Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."
More from category
-
'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football
-
Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery
-
Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League