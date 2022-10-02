WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Man United fans were forced to leave the Etihad at halftime after the Red Devils returned to default settings when they faced Man City in Sunday afternoon's annihilation and here's how fans have reacted.

Social media reactions to the thrilling Manchester Derby
Social media reactions to the thrilling Manchester Derby

Manchester City welcomed the Red Devils to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, October 2, 2022.

Recommended articles

In what was a largely one-sided contest, the hosts pretty much settled the encounter in the first half.

The Blues got the party started as early as 8 minutes into the encounter when Phil Foden found the back of the net to give Guardiola's men the early lead.

City looked confident and were evidently dominant as they doubled their lead 26 minutes later with Erling Haaland picking up from where he left off after a lovely assist from Kevin de Bruyne.

Phil Foden grabbed a brace for City in the Manchester Derby
Phil Foden grabbed a brace for City in the Manchester Derby Twitter

United struggled to cope with City's pressure and were made to pay once more as the hosts piled more misery on their opponents.

Erling Haaland grabbed a brace after combining once more with De Bruyne in the 37th minute to stretch City's lead.

However, there was a slight setback for the hosts when Kyle Walker came off injured in the 41st minute with summer signing Sergi Gomez replacing the defender.

But United still had no answer for the defending champions as the game looked beyond United's reach with Phil Foden also grabbing his brace in the 44th minute, with Haaland turning provider.

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick and created an assist against Manchester United
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick and created an assist against Manchester United Twitter

It was a literal tale of men vs boys as the Red Devils breathed a huge sigh of relief at half time which left them trailing by four goals down with everything to do in the second 45.

Erik Ten Hag's men looked prepared to fight in the second half as summer signing Antony pulled one goal back for the visitors in the 56th minute.

But Guardiola's men were swift to reply back after VAR confirmed Erling Haaland's hat-trick in the 64th minute to put the game way beyond United's grasp.

The Norwegian's strike now means he is the first player to score in three consecutive home matches in Premier League history.

United looked out of their depth as they struggled to create chances and reduce the embarrassment.

But things got worse for the boys in red as the men in blue piled more misery on their neighbours with Phil Foden also completing his hat-trick in the 73rd minute after anther Haaland assist.

Antony and Martial scored for Manchester United in their derby loss
Antony and Martial scored for Manchester United in their derby loss Twitter

Ten Hag whose name had already been spelt after Foden's strike was pictured with a dejected look on the touchline as he watched his side helplessly ripped to shreds in front of him.

But the visitors managed to find the back of the net in the 84th minute through second-half substitute Anthony Martial, whose effort barely helped reduce the deficit.

United grabbed a third goal in stoppage time after Martial scored a penalty to grab a brace as the Red Devils tried to contain their embarrassment.

But it was too little too late for United as City reigned supreme at full-time defeating their local rivals 6-3.

Following the result on Sunday, here's how a large section of fans have reacted on social media:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun scores goal number 6 for Reims

Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Cremonese lose hope in Dessers as barren start continues

Cremonese lose hope in Dessers as barren start continues

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

Moffi caged as Le Bris rewards uncle with late winner for 10-man Lorient

Moffi caged as Le Bris rewards uncle with late winner for 10-man Lorient

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria