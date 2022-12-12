PREMIER LEAGUE: England’s top clubs begin preparations for the resumption of league football
English premier league teams have been preparing for the restart of the domestic campaign with friendly games around the world in a bid to ramp up fitness levels
Recommended articles
Mikel Arteta and his young Arsenal side have played two friendly games so far. The first, a 4-2 defeat to Watford and then most recently a 3-0 victory over Lyon in the Dubai cup.
Arsenal will want to keep up the momentum when league football returns, despite the unfortunate injury to Gabriel Jesus.
Liverpool
Liverpool started their preparations on a rather sour note. Star winger, Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback in training and will be out of action for another three months. On the pitch though, the Reds took on French side Lyon and lost 3-1. A brace for former Arsenal man Alexander Lacazette send the French outfit on their way to victory.
Liverpool have been disappointing in the premier league this season and will be hoping for better performances upon resumption.
Chelsea
Chelsea lost their first game in preparation for the season restart. A 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa was marred by an injury to Chelsea striker Armando Broja which looked very bad.
Initial reports suggest he could be out of action for an extended period which would be bad news for both the player and Graham Potter.
Manchester United
Manchester United have played two games as their mid-season preparations continue. The two fixtures have been against Spanish teams and the Red Devils have lost both games.
First, an entertaining 4-2 defeat to Cadiz and then a 1-0 loss to Real Betis. Erik ten Hag will be hoping this form does not carry on into the restart of the season which begins with an EFL Cup clash against Burnley on the 21st of December
More from category
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: England’s top clubs begin preparations for the resumption of league football
-
MultiChoice is redefining the African football experience with the 2022 Qatar World Cup
-
SUPER FALCONS: Nigeria gets 'home away from home' as FIFA announce World Cup team camps