PREMIER LEAGUE: Eddie Nketiah can lead Arsenal to Premier League title

Nketiah's performance against West Ham

Nketiah showed excellent movement in the box to receive a fine pass from Martin Odegaard before shrugging off two defenders and firing into the bottom left corner to make it 3-1 to Arsenal.

Nketiah had troubled the West Ham defenders all night with his exceptional movement and the goal was well-deserved for the 23-year-old.

AFP

The Gunners had gone behind early in the game to a Said Benrahma penalty but they responded adequately in the second half. Bukayo Saka leveled the contest and Gabriel Martinelli finished from a tight angle before Nketiah applied further gloss on the scoreline.

Nketiah gets his chance and takes it

Nketiah had not started a league game for Arsenal this season, having played second fiddle to Jesus and was only restricted to bit-part roles off the bench.

However, with the Brazilian suffering a knee injury that will keep him out for some time after undergoing surgery, Nketiah has been touted as the obvious replacement although there have been doubts among some observers over his capabilities.

AFP

What next for Arsenal and Nketiah?

Nketiah has shown on more than one occasion that he deserves a run of games in the side and he will get that opportunity now. He scored 8 goals for Arsenal last season and he will believe he can equal that tally.