Player of the Month nominees

﻿Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah﻿ and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane lead the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Month for December announced on Friday, January 4.

Kane had six goals and two assists compared to Salah’s six goals and four assists in the month.

Asides the two top goalscorers last season, the other nominees are West Ham’s Felipe Anderson who scored four goals and one assist in December.

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard with three goals and five assists, same contribution with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Others are Son Heung-min with six goals and three assists and defender Virgil van Dijk who scored one goal, one assists and helped Liverpool to four clean sheets.

Manager of the Month nominees

The Premier League have announced the managers shortlisted for their teams performance in December.

The nominees are Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito who won four games and drew and lost one game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp who won seven out of seven games.

Other nominees are West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini who won five and lost two games, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri all with the same record.

Goal of the Month nominees

The nominees for the December Goal of the Month nominees were also announced.

Nominees include Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in the North London derby against Tottenham, Victor Camarasa for Cardiff City against Leicester City.

Andros Townsend strikes for Crystal Palace against Burnley and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were nominated.

Other include Jose Holebas for Watford against Cardiff City, Christian Eriksen for Tottenham against Everton and Roberto Firmino for Liverpool against Arsenal.