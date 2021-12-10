RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid measures

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The Premier League has tightened coronavirus protocols

The Premier League has tightened coronavirus protocols Creator: Glyn KIRK
The Premier League has tightened coronavirus protocols Creator: Glyn KIRK

Norwich are waiting anxiously for Covid-19 results ahead of their clash with Manchester United after Premier League sides were told to return to emergency protocols to limit the spread of the virus.

Recommended articles

Tottenham's Europa League Conference game with Rennes on Thursday was postponed after Spurs reported that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive.

Sunday's match between Brighton and Tottenham is also off as fears rise over the potential impact of the surging Omicron variant on the English top-flight.

Norwich manager Dean Smith, whose side lost 3-0 to Tottenham last week, faces a nervous wait to find out if any of his players will be ruled out of the United match because of a positive test result.

"We have got a couple of knocks and have got a couple of Covid-related issues that we are waiting on results for this morning," he told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I can't really let you in on any names, but there's a couple of players whom we are worried about, so we have tested and we will wait for the PCR results back on them.

"(They are) just feeling a little bit unwell, not likely to be linked to the game last week with Tottenham. It is just in general, I think (like) with the whole nation, (we are) holding our breath at the moment."

The Premier League has written to its 20 clubs returning training ground protocols to "emergency measures".

It followed an announcement this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the government was tightening virus restrictions in England.

The UK has had more than 10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 146,000 people have died from the virus, one of the highest tolls in Europe.

Rules had been relaxed at Premier League clubs with high vaccination rates, allowing players to remove masks indoors and use their original dressing room.

Clubs have also been advised to limit social interactions, meaning Christmas parties are likely to be off the table.

Steven Gerrard, preparing to return to Liverpool for the first time as a manager on Saturday, said his Aston Villa players would receive more information on coronavirus protection.

"We have been told and warned that things are changing all the time," Gerrard said. "Just to be careful and look after ourselves."

The former Liverpool midfielder said he sympathised with Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

"It's a concern for myself and every other manager," he said. "There was a situation here before I came and you've always got that lingering paranoia abut the what ifs.

"It is a virus that has not gone. We're not through the woods and it's changing all the time."

As part of the new measures announced this week, fans will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend sporting events with crowds of more than 10,000 from next Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic largely forced football behind closed doors last season but full crowds have returned to English football during the current campaign.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

McTominay reveals major differences at between Rangnick and Solskjaer at Manchester United

McTominay reveals major differences at between Rangnick and Solskjaer at Manchester United

Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status for Villa win on Anfield return

Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status for Villa win on Anfield return

MUST WATCH: 5 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

MUST WATCH: 5 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

Jay-Jay Okocha: Ozil, Fenerbahçe celebrate Super Eagles legend [Photos]

Jay-Jay Okocha: Ozil, Fenerbahçe celebrate Super Eagles legend [Photos]

F1: No bad blood between Hamilton and Verstappen as Abu Dhabi prepares for Epic season finale

F1: No bad blood between Hamilton and Verstappen as Abu Dhabi prepares for Epic season finale

Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid measures

Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid measures

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles star shows off stylish white outfit in Bahrain [Photos]

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles star shows off stylish white outfit in Bahrain [Photos]

Mixed fortunes in Europe for Super Eagles stars as Dessers scores, Bassey nets own goal

Mixed fortunes in Europe for Super Eagles stars as Dessers scores, Bassey nets own goal

Reus targets Dortmund winning run to pressure Bayern

Reus targets Dortmund winning run to pressure Bayern

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

Emmanuel Dennis