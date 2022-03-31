Clubs agree to use 5 substitutions, name 9 substitutes on the bench next season

"Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players," PL said in a statement on its official website.

"From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time."

The League body also added that clubs will be allowed to now have a total of nine (9) substitutes on the bench per team.

"A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet," the statement added.

Last year, Premier League clubs rejected the proposal to allow teams to make five substitutions during games following congestion of fixtures after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Imago

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp and his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola, were in favour of the move to allow PL teams to use five substitutes.

Premier Clubs first used five substitutes during the Project Restart before the clubs voted for it to be stopped ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

In December last year, the clubs once again rejected the move as the proposal failed to meet the required 14-team backing at the Premier League stakeholders meeting.

AFP

Some of the clubs that rejected the proposal then included but were not limited to Burnley, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Fulham, Crystal Palace, etc.

Meanwhile, the PL also confirmed some changes to the COVID-19 measures, with the League, set to end the twice a week testing of players and staff.

"The Premier League has today updated its remaining COVID-19 measures. From 4 April, the League will remove twice-weekly COVID-19 testing of players and staff and move to symptomatic testing only.

AFP