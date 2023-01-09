PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

The 20-year-old has just moved to Stamford Bridge from Molde, and looks likea bright prospect for the future, though it remains to be seen if he will go straight into the first team or be loaned out to get some experience.

Fofana made his debut for the the club as a substitute in the 4-0 FA Cup thrashing away at Manchester City but it appears the Chelsea hierarchy still are not sure on what is best for his development.

Chelsea to keep or loan David Datro Fofana?

Acclaimed transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported in a tweet that Fofana's place in the Chelsea first-team is not guaranteed as the club are yet to decide on his future.

The twet read: Chelsea will make a decision on David Datro Fofana and his potential loan move in the second half of January. It will take some time to make sure it's the best option. 🔵 #CFC Potter will decide together with the board, Fofana will have his chance to impress to coach now.

Fofana made his Chelsea debut on Sunday, coming off the bench to replace Kai Havertz at half-time with the team trailing 3-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old was at least a bit of a presence up front and showed some desire and fight, which is more than can be said of any of his teammates as Chelsea lost 4-0.

