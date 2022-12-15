PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea reportedly preparing huge offer to sign AC Milan star

He is one of the most gifted young forwards in Europe right now and was named MVP of the Italian league last season. Leao is predominantly a winger but is also capable of playing through the middle.

Why are Chelsea interested in Leao?

Scoring goals has been a problem for Chelsea this season. This situation began towards the end of the Thomas Tuchel spell but has become even more highlighted since Graham Potter took charge.

They currently sit eighth in the Premier League table as Graham Potter looks to get a reaction out of a squad sorely lacking in confidence and offensive output.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were brought in during the summer transfer window, but they have failed to make any kind of impact. The recent injury to Armando Broja could also mean Chelsea decide to act fast in the market.

Leao's contract situation

A report from Sky Sports Germany has claimed that Leao is unwilling to sign a new contract at AC Milan. The Portuguese forward reportedly earns around £28,000 a week, a minimal figure compared to players currently competing at his level.