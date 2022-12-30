PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

Chelsea offer Jorginho new deal

Jorginho could become a free agent at the end of the season which would be an appealing prospect to several clubs but his according to his agent, there is a Chelsea offer on the table.

AFP

His agent Joao Santos has revealed the 31-year-old will first discuss fresh terms with Chelsea over prolonging his stay at Stamford Bridge. "His contract expires on June 30," Santos told Tuttomercato. "We have a renewal proposal from Chelsea and we will give them priority."

Jorginho attracting plenty of interest

Jorginho will have no shortage of suitors should he decide to leave Chelsea in the January window or for free in the summer.

Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly eager to open talks with Jorginho in January, while Premier League side Newcastle United have also been strongly linked with the former Napoli man.

Napoli have also been credited with an interest in taking Jorginho back to the Serie A leaders, and Santos suggested a return is a possibility should an approach be made.

AFP

"Naples was home to Jorginho and he is greatly appreciated there. For us it is a special club, so we would be happy with any interest. But at the moment, Napoli have not contacted us," he said.