PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea midfielder Jorginho offered new contract amid Barcelona interest

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jorginho has been offered a new contract by Chelsea amid speculation he is wanted by a number of top European clubs

Jorginho is considering his options after being offered a new contract by Chelsea
Jorginho is an important part of the Chelsea midfield set-up and the Blues will be hoping the Italian midfielder can commit to fresh terms

Jorginho could become a free agent at the end of the season which would be an appealing prospect to several clubs but his according to his agent, there is a Chelsea offer on the table.

Could Jorginho be on his way out of Chelsea?
His agent Joao Santos has revealed the 31-year-old will first discuss fresh terms with Chelsea over prolonging his stay at Stamford Bridge. "His contract expires on June 30," Santos told Tuttomercato. "We have a renewal proposal from Chelsea and we will give them priority."

Jorginho will have no shortage of suitors should he decide to leave Chelsea in the January window or for free in the summer.

Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly eager to open talks with Jorginho in January, while Premier League side Newcastle United have also been strongly linked with the former Napoli man.

Napoli have also been credited with an interest in taking Jorginho back to the Serie A leaders, and Santos suggested a return is a possibility should an approach be made.

Jorginho is set to become a free agent in June 2023
"Naples was home to Jorginho and he is greatly appreciated there. For us it is a special club, so we would be happy with any interest. But at the moment, Napoli have not contacted us," he said.

Jorginho has played 20 times for Chelsea this season – only Kai Havertz (21) and Mason Mount (22) have featured more – with 16 of those appearances being starts.

