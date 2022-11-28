Premier League: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new long term deal

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Trevoh Chalobah has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a new six-year contract

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new contract
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new contract

At the start of the season, it looked like Trevoh Chalobah would be leaving Chelsea in search of first-team football.

Recommended articles

There was reported interest in his services from Italy but a string of injuries to the Chelsea backline opened the window of opportunity for him and he hasn't looked back since.

Trevoh Chalobah in action for Chelsea
Trevoh Chalobah in action for Chelsea AFP

The player has signed a new deal at the club, and committed his long-term future.

As announced by Chelsea earlier today, Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new 6-year deal at the club. The player has committed his long-term future to Chelsea. He has been one of the Club's best players this season

More from category

  • Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new contract

    Premier League: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new long term deal

  • Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has been very disappointing in Qatar

    Qatar 2022: Belgium head coach denies Kevin De Bruyne's claims

  • ‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionels Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

    ‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

Recommended articles

Premier League: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new long term deal

Premier League: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new long term deal

Qatar 2022: Belgium head coach denies Kevin De Bruyne's claims

Qatar 2022: Belgium head coach denies Kevin De Bruyne's claims

‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

Ronaldo seeks revenge for 2018 as Portugal and Uruguay clash in Group H

Ronaldo seeks revenge for 2018 as Portugal and Uruguay clash in Group H

NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

NWFL: Top 5 players who made headlines in the Nigeria Women's League Last Season

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for South Korea vs Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for South Korea vs Ghana

Qatar 2022: Morocco Mayhem, Germany's Die Mannschaft refuse to die and Croatia end Canada's dreams

Qatar 2022: Morocco Mayhem, Germany's Die Mannschaft refuse to die and Croatia end Canada's dreams

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (6)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings