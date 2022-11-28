At the start of the season, it looked like Trevoh Chalobah would be leaving Chelsea in search of first-team football.
Premier League: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah signs new long term deal
Trevoh Chalobah has committed his long-term future to Chelsea by signing a new six-year contract
There was reported interest in his services from Italy but a string of injuries to the Chelsea backline opened the window of opportunity for him and he hasn't looked back since.
The player has signed a new deal at the club, and committed his long-term future.
As announced by Chelsea earlier today, Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new 6-year deal at the club. The player has committed his long-term future to Chelsea. He has been one of the Club's best players this season
