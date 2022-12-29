PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea defender out for a month following injury setback

Reece James out for four weeks

The injury suffered by Reece James in Chelsea’s victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday is not as bad as first feared, with the England defender hoping to return in three to four weeks.

AFP

The injury is to the same knee that ruled James out of England’s World Cup squad, however, and a further setback in the same area could lead to the player undergoing surgery.

Chelsea statement

Chelsea later said in a statement: “Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

Reece James on latest setback

The 23-year-old said on Wednesday that 2022 had been the “toughest” year of his career, with his campaign repeatedly impacted by injury.

AFP

“Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

“It’s naturally affected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt.

“I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy and happiness.”

Good news for Potter

Chelsea struggle offensively without Reece James in the side. His ability to affect both phases of pay positively is a huge bonus for Graham Potter.