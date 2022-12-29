ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea defender out for a month following injury setback

Graham Potter will have to cope with the loss of a crucial member of his starting XI for up to a month due to injury

Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be without a key defender for up to a month due to injury
Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be without a key defender for up to a month due to injury

Defender Reece James picked up the injury in the Chelsea win over Bournemouth on Tuesday and there were fears that he could be out for a significant amount of time.

The injury suffered by Reece James in Chelsea’s victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday is not as bad as first feared, with the England defender hoping to return in three to four weeks.

Chelsea defender Reece James picked up an injury that could keep him out for up to a month
Chelsea defender Reece James picked up an injury that could keep him out for up to a month AFP

The injury is to the same knee that ruled James out of England’s World Cup squad, however, and a further setback in the same area could lead to the player undergoing surgery.

Chelsea later said in a statement: “Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury.

“Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

The 23-year-old said on Wednesday that 2022 had been the “toughest” year of his career, with his campaign repeatedly impacted by injury.

Reece James in action for Chelsea against Bournemouth in the Premier League
Reece James in action for Chelsea against Bournemouth in the Premier League AFP

&ldquo;Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed.

&ldquo;It&rsquo;s naturally affected me mentally, I&rsquo;m currently just tryna deal with the cards I&rsquo;ve been dealt.

&ldquo;I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy and happiness.&rdquo;

Chelsea struggle offensively without Reece James in the side. His ability to affect both phases of pay positively is a huge bonus for Graham Potter.

News of the timescale on his potential return will come as a boost to Potter who said after the match he was keeping his “fingers crossed” the injury would not be a significant one.

